DGAP-DD : ENCAVIS AG english

06.04.2021 / 20:47
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Stuhlmann
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
ENCAVIS AG
b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.86 EUR 23790.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.8600 EUR 23790.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-04-06; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
