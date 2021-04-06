Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Encavis AG    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : ENCAVIS AG english

04/06/2021 | 02:48pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
06.04.2021 / 20:47 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Herr 
 
 First name:    Alexander 
 
 Last name(s):  Stuhlmann 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 ENCAVIS AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0006095003 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 15.86 EUR      23790.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 15.8600 EUR   23790.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-04-06; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

06.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ENCAVIS AG 
              Große Elbstraße 59 
              22767 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.encavis.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65307 06.04.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 14:47 ET (18:47 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 323 M 383 M 383 M
Net income 2021 40,8 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 597 M 1 893 M 1 893 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,5x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 2 291 M 2 714 M 2 716 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,38 €
Last Close Price 16,66 €
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Götze Chief Operating Officer
Mario Schirru Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-21.97%2 724
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.9.34%73 154
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-17.85%21 251
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.26.01%15 106
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-1.91%7 253
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP7.89%5 490
