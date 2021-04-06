DGAP-DD : ENCAVIS AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 06.04.2021 / 20:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Herr First name: Alexander Last name(s): Stuhlmann 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ENCAVIS AG b) LEI 391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0006095003 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 15.86 EUR 23790.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 15.8600 EUR 23790.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-06; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

06.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: ENCAVIS AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg Germany Internet: https://www.encavis.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

65307 06.04.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 14:47 ET (18:47 GMT)