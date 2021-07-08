DGAP-DD : ENCAVIS AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.07.2021 / 20:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Albert Last name(s): Büll Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ENCAVIS AG b) LEI 391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0006095003 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares through the excercise of 27,653,787 subscription rights as part of the share dividend of Encavis AG 27,653,787 / 73 = 318,819 new shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 14.60 EUR 1306291.20 EUR 14.60 EUR 1604364.80 EUR 14.60 EUR 107076.40 EUR 14.60 EUR 378183.80 EUR 14.60 EUR 1077582.20 EUR 14.60 EUR 1057259.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 14.6000 EUR 5530757.4000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-05; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

