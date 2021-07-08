Log in
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/08 02:47:55 pm
16.31 EUR   -2.45%
02:33pDGAP-DD  : ENCAVIS AG english
DJ
04:47aENCAVIS  : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/06ENCAVIS  : increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020
EQ
DGAP-DD : ENCAVIS AG english

07/08/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
08.07.2021 / 20:32 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form:  AMCO Service GmbH 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Albert 
 
 Last name(s): Büll 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 ENCAVIS AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0006095003 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition of shares through the excercise of 27,653,787 subscription rights as part of the share dividend of 
 Encavis AG 27,653,787 / 73 = 318,819 new shares 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 14.60 EUR     1306291.20 EUR 
 
 14.60 EUR     1604364.80 EUR 
 
 14.60 EUR     107076.40 EUR 
 
 14.60 EUR     378183.80 EUR 
 
 14.60 EUR     1077582.20 EUR 
 
 14.60 EUR     1057259.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 14.6000 EUR   5530757.4000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-07-05; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

08.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ENCAVIS AG 
              Große Elbstraße 59 
              22767 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.encavis.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69518 08.07.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2021 14:32 ET (18:32 GMT)

