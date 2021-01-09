Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Encavis AG    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 01/08 11:35:05 am
25.2 EUR   +2.44%
05:45aDGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
05:45aDGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
05:45aDGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/09/2021 | 05:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG 
ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2021-01-09 / 11:44 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Name:                         |ENCAVIS AG                  | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Große Elbstraße 59| 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |22767                       | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|City:                         |Hamburg                     | 
|                              |Germany                     | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67        | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments              | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights             | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Other reason:                                    | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.                                 | 
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware,     | 
|United States of America (USA)                                | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|05 Jan 2021| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|             |% of voting|      % of|  Total of|  Total number| 
|             |     rights|    voting| both in %|     of voting| 
|             |attached to|    rights|   (7.a. +|        rights| 
|             |     shares|   through|     7.b.)|   pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|instrument|          |  Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|         s|          |              | 
|             |           | (total of|          |              | 
|             |           |   7.b.1 +|          |              | 
|             |           |    7.b.2)|          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|New          |     4.53 %|    3.71 %|    8.23 %|     138437234| 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|Previous     |     5.03 %|    3.02 %|    8.04 %|             /| 
|notification |           |          |          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE0006095003|          0|     6266622|        0 %|      4.53 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |        6266622         |         4.53 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or |Exercise or  |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion   |     rights|rights in %| 
|t        |              |period       |   absolute|           | 
+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Lent     |N/A           |N/A          |    5130235|     3.71 %| 
|Securitie|              |             |           |           | 
|s (right |              |             |           |           | 
|to       |              |             |           |           | 
|recall)  |              |             |           |           | 
+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |              |*Total*      |    5130235|     3.71 %| 
+---------+--------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|Type of|Expiration  |Exercise or|Cash or  |   Voting|   Voting| 
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical |   rights|rights in| 
|ent    |date        |period     |settlemen| absolute|        %| 
|       |            |           |t        |         |         | 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|-      |            |           |         |        0|      0 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |           |*Total*  |        0|      0 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|Name                |% of voting| % of voting|   Total of both| 
|                    | rights (if|      rights| (if at least 5%| 
|                    |at least 3%|     through|        or more)| 
|                    |   or more)| instruments|                | 
|                    |           |(if at least|                | 
|                    |           | 5% or more)|                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|Trident Merger LLC  |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Investment|          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, LLC     |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, Inc.    |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, Inc.    |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 4, |          %|           %|               %| 
|LLC                 |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 6, |          %|           %|               %| 
|LLC                 |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Delaware  |          %|           %|               %| 
|Holdings Inc.       |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Fund      |          %|           %|               %| 
|Advisors            |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2021 05:44 ET (10:44 GMT)

All news about ENCAVIS AG
05:45aDGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
05:45aDGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
05:45aDGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
05:45aENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05:45aDGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
01/05DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
01/05DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
01/05DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
01/05ENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
01/05ENCAVIS : already connected the second major project in Spain 'Talayuela' to the..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 285 M 348 M 348 M
Net income 2020 45,2 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 706 M 2 084 M 2 084 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,5x
Yield 2020 1,10%
Capitalization 3 489 M 4 272 M 4 263 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales 2021 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,86 €
Last Close Price 25,20 €
Spread / Highest target -17,5%
Spread / Average Target -37,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Götze Chief Operating Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Stuhlmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCAVIS AG18.03%4 272
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.0.26%67 953
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.12.28%27 346
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.0.22%12 153
NORTHLAND POWER INC.11.23%8 068
SCATEC SOLAR ASA16.46%7 474
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ