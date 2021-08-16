Log in
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/16/2021 | 08:53am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-16 / 14:52 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           ENCAVIS AG 
 
 Street:                         Große Elbstraße 59 
 
 Postal code:                    22767 
 
 City:                           Hamburg 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II 
 City of registered office, country: Boston, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 12 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.97 %                     0.00 %       2.97 %                            139364201 
 
 Previous                          3.03 %                     0.00 %       3.03 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0006095003         4139166              0         2.97 %         0.00 % 
 
 Total                    4139166                       2.97 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 X             Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
               Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 16 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ENCAVIS AG 
              Große Elbstraße 59 
              22767 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.encavis.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1226810 2021-08-16

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226810&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 08:52 ET (12:52 GMT)

All news about ENCAVIS AG
Analyst Recommendations on ENCAVIS AG
Financials
Sales 2021 325 M 383 M 383 M
Net income 2021 36,6 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 616 M 1 904 M 1 904 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,6x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 2 199 M 2 595 M 2 591 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 15,78 €
Average target price 18,13 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-26.09%2 595
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.2.30%68 816
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-10.53%23 124
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.24.66%15 451
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-12.31%7 235
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.41.89%5 175