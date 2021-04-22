Log in
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -3-

04/22/2021 | 06:30am EDT
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                          %                                    %                     % 
 (UK) Limited 
 
 BlackRock Fund Managers Limited                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                             %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management                               %                                    %                     % 
 Deutschland AG 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 21 Apr 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ENCAVIS AG 
              Große Elbstraße 59 
              22767 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.encavis.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1187728 2021-04-22

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187728&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 06:29 ET (10:29 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 325 M 391 M 391 M
Net income 2021 42,5 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 593 M 1 916 M 1 916 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,8x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 2 175 M 2 617 M 2 616 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,38 €
Last Close Price 15,71 €
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-26.42%2 617
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.7.52%72 177
EDP RENOVáVEIS, S.A.-14.87%22 436
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.31.84%16 306
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-4.29%7 917
SCATEC ASA-29.64%4 575
