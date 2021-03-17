Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Encavis AG    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/17/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG 
ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-17 / 22:25 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           ENCAVIS AG 
 
 Street:                         Große Elbstraße 59 
 
 Postal code:                    22767 
 
 City:                           Hamburg 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 12 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.35 %                     4.19 %       4.54 %                            138437234 
 
 Previous                          0.79 %                     6.50 %       7.28 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0006095003               0         484563            0 %         0.35 % 
 
 Total                    484563                        0.35 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Right To Recall    Open                                                                    4034262             2.91 % 
 
                                                Total                                       4034262             2.91 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Swap           06.04.2021                                     Cash                                 1167       0.0008 % 
 
 CFD            12.03.2031                                     Cash                              1771214         1.28 % 
 
                                                               Total                             1772381         1.28 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                       % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                    least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset                                %                                       %                        % 
 Management, L.P. 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (Cayman)                             %                                       %                        % 
 Holding Company 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank                                 %                                       %                        % 
 Europe SE 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                        % 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                                 %                                       %                        % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                             %                                       %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                                      %                                       %                        % 
 International 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 17 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ENCAVIS AG 
              Große Elbstraße 59 
              22767 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.encavis.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1176508 2021-03-17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2021 17:25 ET (21:25 GMT)

All news about ENCAVIS AG
05:26pDGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
DJ
05:26pENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/15DGAP-AFR  : ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial..
DJ
03/08DGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
03/08ENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/05DGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
03/05DGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
03/05ENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/04Siemens Energy Joins Germany's DAX Index, Porsche Admitted to MDAX
DJ
03/04PRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG being promoted via Fast Entry to the MDAX
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 286 M 343 M 343 M
Net income 2020 42,5 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
Net Debt 2020 1 681 M 2 013 M 2 013 M
P/E ratio 2020 59,0x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 2 367 M 2 817 M 2 836 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,28 €
Last Close Price 18,06 €
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Götze Chief Operating Officer
Mario Schirru Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-15.41%2 947
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.6.58%73 255
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-21.14%20 266
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.21.75%15 423
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-2.78%7 122
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP10.19%5 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ