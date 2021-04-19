Log in
DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/19/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG 
ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-04-19 / 23:09 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           ENCAVIS AG 
 
 Street:                         Große Elbstraße 59 
 
 Postal code:                    22767 
 
 City:                           Hamburg 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 15 Apr 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.03 %                     9.60 %       9.63 %                            138437234 
 
 Previous                          0.35 %                     6.11 %       6.46 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0006095003               0          43241            0 %         0.03 % 
 
 Total                     43241                        0.03 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Right To Recall    Open                                                                    7015905             5.07 % 
 
 Exchangeable Bond  13.09.2023                                                              2328662             1.68 % 
 
                                                Total                                       9344567             6.75 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Swap           30.06.2021                                     Cash                                 6541        0.005 % 
 
 CFD            07.04.2031                                     Cash                              3934095         2.84 % 
 
                                                               Total                             3940636         2.85 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                       % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                    least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset                                %                                       %                        % 
 Management, L.P. 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (Cayman)                             %                                       %                        % 
 Holding Company 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank                                 %                                       %                        % 
 Europe SE 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                                 %                                       %                        % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                             %                                       %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                                      %                                       %                        % 
 International Bank 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                            %                                       %                        % 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                           %                                       %                        % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                                 %                                       %                        % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                             %                                       %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                                      %                                  5.02 %                   5.02 % 
 International 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 19 Apr 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ENCAVIS AG 
              Große Elbstraße 59 
              22767 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.encavis.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1186410 2021-04-19

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186410&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 17:10 ET (21:10 GMT)

