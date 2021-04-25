DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-04-25 / 17:22 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: ENCAVIS AG Street: Große Elbstraße 59 Postal code: 22767 City: Hamburg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 20 Apr 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.32 % 9.98 % 10.30 % 138437234 Previous 4.03 % 8.42 % 12.45 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006095003 0 448206 0 % 0.32 % Total 448206 0.32 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period Right To Recall Open 11127364 8.04 % Exchangeable Bond 13.09.2023 2328662 1.68 % Total 13456026 9.72 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Swap 30.06.2021 Cash 6554 0.005 % CFD 21.04.2031 Cash 353384 0.26 % Total 359938 0.26 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset % % % Management, L.P. - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs (Cayman) % % % Holding Company Goldman Sachs Bank % % % Europe SE - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) % % % L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs % % % International Bank - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) % % % L.L.C. Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs % 5.75 % 6.07 % International 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 23 Apr 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: ENCAVIS AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg Germany Internet: https://www.encavis.com

1188105 2021-04-25

April 25, 2021 11:23 ET (15:23 GMT)