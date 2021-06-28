DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Transaction in Own Shares

ENCAVIS AG: Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer new Encavis shares to cash dividend



28.06.2021 / 07:00

Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer new Encavis shares to cash dividend

Hamburg, June 28, 2021 - A major part of the shareholders in Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, ticker symbol: ECV), the MDAX-listed, Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator, decided to receive new shares instead of a cash dividend, with 42.9 per cent opting for the new shares. A total of 814,031 new shares will therefore be issued and a cash dividend of 26,877,572.92 euros distributed to shareholders.

After the registration in the Commercial Register, 139,251,265 Encavis AG shares will be listed on the stock exchange. The scrip dividend offered for the past fiscal year 2020 already represented the eight time in a row that the company has offered this option. Shareholders were given the choice of whether they would like to receive a cash dividend of 0.28 euro per share, new shares at a ratio of 73 to 1 (shareholders receive one new share for each 73 shares they hold at an arithmetical subscription price of 14.60 euros) or a combination of the two options.

"We are very pleased that a major part of our shareholders opted for the share dividend again - a renewed strong sign of confidence in the potential of our profitable growth strategy, which at the same time keeps liquidity within the Company for further investments. Of course, we will continue to let our shareholders participate in Encavis AG's ongoing success story. As already announced in March 2017, we intend to pay a dividend of 0.30 euro per share for fiscal 2021. With the scrip dividend, we continue to grant our shareholders the maximum flexibility in the years ahead," says Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, welcoming the again high rate of acceptance (42.9%) for the share dividend.

The payment of the cash dividend amounting to 0.28 euro per dividend-entitled share is expected to be made by the custodian banks on June 30, 2021. The shareholders receive 0.20 euro net on their account and 0.08 euro each will be booked directly to the accounts of the custodian banks, independent of the choice of the shareholders for the cash or the share dividend. The new shares are scheduled to be booked to the shareholders' securities accounts and will be traded initially on July 8th, 2021.



About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity is currently above 2.8 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to a CO 2 avoidance of 1.26 million tonnes p.a. in total. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com





