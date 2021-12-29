Log in
ENCAVIS AG: Mission completed - ENCAVIS owns nearly 100% of its whole solar park portfolio

12/29/2021 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Investment
ENCAVIS AG: Mission completed - ENCAVIS owns nearly 100% of its whole solar park portfolio

29.12.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News

Mission completed - ENCAVIS owns nearly 100% of its whole solar park portfolio

Hamburg, December 29, 2021 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) acquires the remaining minority stake (19.99%) of its solar park Talayuela (300 MWp), in the province of Extremadura in Spain from Statkraft.

Statkraft developed, built and sold this largest solar park (300 MWp) to Encavis as well as La Cabrera (200 MWp), the second largest PV park of Encavis AG in Spain.

In line with its growth strategy ">> Fast Forward 2025" Encavis AG now owns 100% of the solar park portfolio of 500 megawatts (MWp) in Spain following the acquisition of the outstanding minority stake of the Spanish large-scale solar project La Cabrera (200 MWp total capacity) in 2020.

In addition, Encavis AG has recently (2021) increased its ownership to 100% in solar park Budel in the Netherlands (44 MWp total capacity), the Brandenburg/Havel solar park (19 MWp total capacity), the Bitterfeld solar park (6 MWp total capacity) as well as in 12 further solar parks in France with a total capacity of 75 MWp in fiscal 2020. Consequently, Encavis AG currently owns all British, French, Italian, Spanish as well as nearly all Dutch and German solar parks (both are close to 99%) completely. In total Encavis AG owns 99.6% of its solar portfolio.

"We have consistently implemented our growth strategy ">> Fast Forward 2025" through acquisitions of minority shares in our solar parks. Whenever ENCAVIS had the opportunity to acquire missing minority shares post ramp-up phase of the parks from developers, we have taken advantage. Therefore we can state for the current portfolio: Mission completed," Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, underlined the latest acquisition.


About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 3.0 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of 1.31 million tonnes of CO2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specialises in the institutional investor segment.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with an "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Further information can be found on www.encavis.com

 

Contact:
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis

29.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1262921

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1262921  29.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262921&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 323 M 366 M 366 M
Net income 2021 40,6 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 510 M 1 708 M 1 708 M
P/E ratio 2021 61,5x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 2 535 M 2 868 M 2 867 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 69,3%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-26.00%2 868
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.16.75%79 780
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.65%23 650
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.42.60%18 477
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.89.91%7 350
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-17.19%6 697