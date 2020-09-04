Log in
ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/04/2020 | 04:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.09.2020 / 10:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Manfred
Last name(s): Krüper

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.68 EUR 28097.52 EUR
14.68 EUR 25293.64 EUR
14.68 EUR 240208.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.6800 EUR 293600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


04.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62575  04.09.2020 


© EQS 2020
