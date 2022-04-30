Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Encavis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04/29 11:35:05 am EDT
20.95 EUR   +0.10%
ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/30/2022 | 03:51am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.04.2022 / 09:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.00 EUR 630000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.0000 EUR 630000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


30.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74557  30.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340393&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
