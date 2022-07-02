Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Encavis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-07-01 am EDT
18.30 EUR   +4.72%
05:26pENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/01ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/01ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/02/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.07.2022 / 23:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Dierk
Last name(s): Paskert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 746 new shares through the excercise of 63,410 subscription rights as part of the share dividend of Encavis AG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.85 EUR 13316.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.8500 EUR 13316.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76613  02.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389445&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
