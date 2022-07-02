|
ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.07.2022 / 23:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Dierk
|Last name(s):
|Paskert
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006095003
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 746 new shares through the excercise of 63,410 subscription rights as part of the share dividend of Encavis AG
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|17.85 EUR
|13316.10 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|17.8500 EUR
|13316.1000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
76613 02.07.2022
© EQS 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
