Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Encavis AG    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/08/2021 | 12:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG
ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.03.2021 / 18:57
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ENCAVIS AG
Street: Große Elbstraße 59
Postal code: 22767
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 March 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.65 % 4.47 % 5.12 % 138437234
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006095003 0 902799 0.00 % 0.65 %
Total 902799 0.65 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent shares At any time 1882093 1.36 %
Right of use over shares At any time 258970 0.19 %
    Total 2141063 1.55 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps on Baskets 30/03/2021 -11/08/2023 Cash 4041004 2.92 %
Exchangeable Bond 24/10/2017- 30/08/2023 Physical 5320 0 %
      Total 4046324 2.92 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management Trust Company % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Third Party Management Company S.A % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
08 March 2021


08.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1173996  08.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1173996&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ENCAVIS AG
12:58pDGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
12:58pENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/05DGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
03/05DGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
03/05ENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/04Siemens Energy Joins Germany's DAX Index, Porsche Admitted to MDAX
DJ
03/04PRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG being promoted via Fast Entry to the MDAX
DJ
03/04ENCAVIS  : being promoted via Fast Entry to the MDAX
EQ
03/01ENCAVIS  : Upgraded to Buy by Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
02/25DGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 286 M 339 M 339 M
Net income 2020 38,7 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
Net Debt 2020 1 681 M 1 991 M 1 991 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,9x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 2 298 M 2 726 M 2 723 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,28 €
Last Close Price 16,60 €
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Götze Chief Operating Officer
Mario Schirru Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-22.25%2 738
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.5.43%70 724
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-28.77%16 877
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.3.59%12 415
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-8.10%6 691
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP3.30%5 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ