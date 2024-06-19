Real-time Estimate
ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 19, 2024 at 06:30 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG
ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.06.2024 / 12:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
ENCAVIS AG Street:
Große Elbstraße 59 Postal code:
22767 City:
Hamburg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
3.02 %
2.01 %
5.02 %
161722524 Previous notification
2.95 %
1.97 %
4.92 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A4BGGQ8
0
4364419
0 %
2.7 % DE0006095003
0
514387
0 %
0.32 % Total
4878806
3.02 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right to Recall of Lent shares (DE000A4BGGQ8) At any time
43425
0.03 % Right to Recall of Lent shares (DE0006095003) At any time
105603
0.07 % Right of use over shares (DE000A4BGGQ8) At any time
102218
0.06 % Right of use over shares (DE0006095003) At any time
1849583
1.14 %
Total
2100829
1.3 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Equity Swaps
48950 Cash
149708
0.09 % Convertible Bonds (DE000A3MQE86)
No expiry Physical
992554
0.61 %
Total
1142262
0.71 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Switzerland AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
%
%
% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
% UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
% UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
% UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
% UBS Securities LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Third Party Management Company S.A.
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
19.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany Internet: https://www.encavis.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1928897 19.06.2024 CET/CEST
