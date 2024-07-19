Real-time Estimate
ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
July 19, 2024 at 04:07 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG
ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.07.2024 / 10:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
ENCAVIS AG Street:
Große Elbstraße 59 Postal code:
22767 City:
Hamburg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
3.88 %
0.75 %
4.64 %
161722524 Previous notification
3.27 %
0.73 %
3.99 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006095003
0
6279099
0.00 %
3.88 % Total
6279099
3.88 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Internal right to recall shares lent out
n/a
n/a
66662
0.04 %
Total
66662
0.04 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Convertible bonds
n/a
n/a
Physical
736307
0.46 % Third Party convertible bonds - right of use held
n/a
n/a
Physical
21979
0.01 % Equity Swap
18/10/2024 – 02/06/2027
18/10/2024 – 02/06/2027
Cash
392008
0.24 % Cash-settled Call Options
02/01/2099
02/01/2099
Cash
500
0 %
Total
1150794
0.71 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
%
%
% J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
%
%
% J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited
%
%
% J.P. Morgan Securities plc
3.11 %
%
% -
%
%
% JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
% JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
%
%
% J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.
%
%
% J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% JPMorgan Chase & Co.
%
%
% JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
%
%
% J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
%
%
% J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V.
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
19.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany Internet: https://www.encavis.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1950145 19.07.2024 CET/CEST
Encavis AG, formerly Capital Stage AG, is a Germany-based producer of electricity from renewable energy sources. The Company invests in solar and wind parks, which it also operates. The Company divides its activities into four segments: Solar Parks, which is engaged in acquisition and operation of ground mounted photovoltaic (PV) parks; Wind Parks, engaged in acquisition and operation of onshore wind parks; Institutional Clients, which, through Encavis Asset Management AG, offers customized portfolios or fund solutions for investments in renewable energies, and Technical Services, responsible for technical operation and maintenance of PV parks. The Company focuses on the acquisition of finished solar and wind parks that are already connected to the power supply system. The Company operates more than 160 solar and more than 60 wind parks across Europe, in Germany, Italy, France and the United Kingdom, among others, with a total windparks in Germany, Italy, France and the United Kingdom.
