    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/04/2021 | 01:51am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-04 / 07:50 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 ENCAVIS AG 
 Große Elbstraße 59 
 22767 Hamburg 
 Germany 
 2. Type of capital measure 
 
 
               Type of capital measure                             Date of status / date of effect 
 
 X             Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 04.10.2021 
 
               Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 
 3. New total number of voting rights: 
 
 
 160.469.179

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ENCAVIS AG 
              Große Elbstraße 59 
              22767 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     https://www.encavis.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1237857 2021-10-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237857&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 01:50 ET (05:50 GMT)

