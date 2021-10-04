DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-04 / 07:50 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer

ENCAVIS AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg Germany 2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 04.10.2021 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 3. New total number of voting rights: 160.469.179

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: ENCAVIS AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg Germany Internet: https://www.encavis.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1237857 2021-10-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237857&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 01:50 ET (05:50 GMT)