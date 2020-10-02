Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Encavis AG    CAP   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(CAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ENCAVIS AG: SCOPE Ratings affirms investment grade issuer rating BBB- with stable outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 01:10am EDT

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Rating/Financing
ENCAVIS AG: SCOPE Ratings affirms investment grade issuer rating BBB- with stable outlook

02.10.2020 / 07:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News

SCOPE Ratings affirms its investment grade issuer rating BBB-
with stable outlook on Encavis AG

Hamburg, October 2nd, 2020 - SDAX-listed solar park and wind farm operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003) has been rated again by SCOPE Ratings (SCOPE) in an updated analysis affirming the investment grade issuer rating (BBB-). The outlook for the rating is Stable. The affirmation reflects SCOPE's view on Encavis' protected business model, continuously improving diversification and robust debt protection and liquidity.

SCOPE has affirmed its BBB-/Stable issuer rating on Encavis AG and its financing subsidiary Encavis Finance BV. Concurrently, SCOPE affirmed the long-term ratings for senior unsecured debt at BBB-, and BB for subordinated (hybrid) debt such as the convertible hybrid bond (ISIN: DE000A19NPE8) and for short-term debt at S-2.

The BBB-/Stable issuer rating remains strongly supported by SCOPE's view on Encavis' protected business model. The Company's business profile is bolstered by the prioritised feed-in of generated electricity under availability-based remuneration schemes and risk mitigation through long-term power purchase agreements from a generation portfolio of more than 1.7 GWp from solar and wind power plants across Europe (ESG: credit-positive environmental risk factor). Given the remuneration model for generated electricity and the nature of wind and solar power plants, Encavis' operating performance is broadly unexposed to CoVid-19 related lockdowns (evidenced by the robust EBITDA margin of around 80% for H1 2020).

Cash flow fluctuations instead tend to be impacted by weather effects, an uncertainty which SCOPE expects to be reduced over the next few years with the execution of the Company's "Fast Forward 2025" growth strategy, which earmarks a doubling of capacities by 2025 (3.4 GW in 2025E against 1.8 GW at year-end 2020E). The continued ramp-up of the generation portfolio with portfolio additions in uncorrelated regions, e.g. the two new solar power plants in Spain, will significantly reduce incremental effects from specific generation assets or regions in the overall portfolio.

Based on Encavis' debt maturity profile, sound liquidity measures over the next few years and publicly communicated financial policy, SCOPE believes that the Company will keep debt levels under control as it expands its asset base.

The Outlook is Stable and incorporates SCOPE's expectation that Encavis will keep EBITDA/cash interest coverage above 3.0x into the medium term. SCOPE also believes the Company will continue to acquire renewable energy power plants and increase dividends, leaving free and discretionary cash flows at breakeven. The rating Outlook further assumes that Encavis will provide financial support to a project SPV if needed to prevent reputational damage spreading to the whole Group.

SCOPE's issuer rating gives international financial market participants clear guidance and an independent assessment of the Company's current and medium-term creditworthiness, thus ensuring greater security and transparency.

"The renewed affirmation of the investment grade rating BBB- awarded by the European rating agency SCOPE confirms our consistent financing policy pursued since 2016 with a focus on stable long-term balance sheet ratios", Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, welcomed the rating affirmation. "Encavis' excellent credit metrics mirror the very good financial performance of the Group and offers at the same time an increasing range of future financing options to significantly reduced financing costs", Dr Husmann added.


To see the updated issuer report, as well as the rating history including SCOPE's initial public rating on Encavis AG and its debt-issuing subsidiary Encavis Finance BV on March 18, 2019, please click:
https://www.scoperatings.com/#search/rating/detail/CR0000339070


 

About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power generators (IPPs), Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in the area of institutional investors.

Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies, and received the ISS ESG Prime Label and MSCI Rating A.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.encavis.com


Contact:

Encavis AG

Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
------------------------------------------------------------

Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg

Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis

02.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1138455

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1138455  02.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138455&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENCAVIS AG
01:10aENCAVIS AG : SCOPE Ratings affirms investment grade issuer rating BBB- with stab..
EQ
09/15ENCAVIS : with a clear commitment to sustainability and responsible action
EQ
09/09ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/07ENCAVIS : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/04ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/02ENCAVIS : Berenberg is Neutral
MD
08/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Royal Bank of Canada, Hewlett Packard, Salesforce
08/26ENCAVIS : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
08/26ENCAVIS : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
08/26ENCAVIS AG : Conference Call Q2/6M 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 287 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2020 38,9 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 535 M 1 800 M 1 800 M
P/E ratio 2020 59,8x
Yield 2020 1,69%
Capitalization 2 273 M 2 670 M 2 665 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,84 €
Last Close Price 16,42 €
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Götze Chief Operating Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Stuhlmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCAVIS AG74.87%2 670
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.4.08%63 922
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.39.62%14 484
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-1.18%11 053
NORTHLAND POWER INC.48.09%6 096
NEOEN50.97%4 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group