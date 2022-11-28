Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Encavis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-11-25 am EST
19.63 EUR   -1.55%
01:08aENCAVIS AG acquires a wind farm (69 MW) in Lithuania for the first time
EQ
11/24IN BRIEF: Encavis buys second subsidy-free 14MW solar park in Sweden
AN
11/24Encavis Acquires 14 MW Solar Power Project in Sweden
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENCAVIS AG acquires a wind farm (69 MW) in Lithuania for the first time

11/28/2022 | 01:08am EST
EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Acquisition
ENCAVIS AG acquires a wind farm (69 MW) in Lithuania for the first time

28.11.2022 / 07:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
 

ENCAVIS acquires a wind farm (69 MW) in Lithuania for the first time


Hamburg, 28th November, 2022 – The Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG, which is listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; stock exchange symbol: ECV), has agreed to acquire an onshore wind farm in Lithuania that is already connected to the grid and has a nominal output of 69,3 megawatts (MW). The project was developed by E energija Group and GE Energy Financial Services as co-sponsors of the wind farm. The closing of the acquisition is expected by the end of this year. Encavis AG is thus expanding its portfolio to more than 2.1 gigawatts of generation capacity.

"This acquisition not only serves us as an entry into the Lithuanian market, but also offers us the opportunity, together with E energija, to realise further large-scale projects in the Baltic countries in the long term", welcomes Mario Schirru, Chief Investment Officer/Chief Operating Officer (CIO/COO) of Encavis AG, the expansion of the country portfolio to a total of 12 countries.

The wind farm, located in the Telšiai region of North-Western Lithuania, consists of 13 GE Renewable Energy's 5.3 megawatts (MW) new generation Cypress wind turbines. The generated electricity will be sold under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) based on a pay-as-produced structure until December 31, 2031, to the state-owned utility Eesti Energia AS from Estonia, that has an investment grade rating. The wind farm benefits from a long-term service agreement with General Electric Lithuania. E energija will act as technical and commercial asset manager.

 

About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 3.4 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of more than 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with an "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com  

 

Contact:
ENCAVIS AG       
Jörg Peters       
Head of Corporate Communications & IR   
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242      
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com


28.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1498181

 
End of News EQS News Service

1498181  28.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1498181&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 432 M 449 M 449 M
Net income 2022 76,5 M 79,6 M 79,6 M
Net Debt 2022 1 486 M 1 545 M 1 545 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,5x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 3 161 M 3 287 M 3 287 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 65,3%
