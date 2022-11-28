EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Acquisition

ENCAVIS AG acquires a wind farm (69 MW) in Lithuania for the first time



28.11.2022 / 07:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News



ENCAVIS acquires a wind farm (69 MW) in Lithuania for the first time



Hamburg, 28th November, 2022 – The Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG, which is listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; stock exchange symbol: ECV), has agreed to acquire an onshore wind farm in Lithuania that is already connected to the grid and has a nominal output of 69,3 megawatts (MW). The project was developed by E energija Group and GE Energy Financial Services as co-sponsors of the wind farm. The closing of the acquisition is expected by the end of this year. Encavis AG is thus expanding its portfolio to more than 2.1 gigawatts of generation capacity.

"This acquisition not only serves us as an entry into the Lithuanian market, but also offers us the opportunity, together with E energija, to realise further large-scale projects in the Baltic countries in the long term", welcomes Mario Schirru, Chief Investment Officer/Chief Operating Officer (CIO/COO) of Encavis AG, the expansion of the country portfolio to a total of 12 countries.

The wind farm, located in the Telšiai region of North-Western Lithuania, consists of 13 GE Renewable Energy's 5.3 megawatts (MW) new generation Cypress wind turbines. The generated electricity will be sold under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) based on a pay-as-produced structure until December 31, 2031, to the state-owned utility Eesti Energia AS from Estonia, that has an investment grade rating. The wind farm benefits from a long-term service agreement with General Electric Lithuania. E energija will act as technical and commercial asset manager.

About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 3.4 gigawatts (GW), which corresponds to a total saving of more than 1.4 million tonnes of CO 2 per year. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with an "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com

Contact:

ENCAVIS AG

Jörg Peters

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242

E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com