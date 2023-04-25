Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Encavis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:13 2023-04-24 am EDT
15.31 EUR   -0.62%
01:06aENCAVIS AG acquires two ready-to-build (RTB) solar parks (93 megawatts) in focus market Italy
EQ
04/24ENCAVIS AG publishes invitation to physical Annual General Meeting on 1st June 2023 and aligns Executive Board remuneration with ESG criteria and the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC)
EQ
04/24Wind turbine operators call for highway exits for heavy transporters
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENCAVIS AG acquires two ready-to-build (RTB) solar parks (93 megawatts) in focus market Italy

04/25/2023 | 01:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Acquisition
ENCAVIS AG acquires two ready-to-build (RTB) solar parks (93 megawatts) in focus market Italy

25.04.2023 / 07:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News


ENCAVIS acquires two ready-to-build (RTB) solar parks (93 megawatts) in focus market Italy
 

Hamburg, 25th April 2023 – The MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) acquires two ready-to-build Italian solar park projects in the Lazio region, about 100 km Northwest of Rome. The Montalto di Castro solar park will have a generation capacity of 55 megawatts (MW) and the Montefiascone solar park will have a generation capacity of 38 MW.

"This significant addition of a total of 93 MW brings our total generation capacity in Italy to around 260 MW and is also a good and early start to realise our ambitious growth target to acquire 600 MW of generation capacity this year," said Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG. "Italy, along with Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, is among the core markets on which we will focus all our efforts in the coming years as part of our Accelerated Growth Strategy until 2027", Schirru further added.

Both solar park projects derive from the development pipeline of the Strategic Development Partner Psaier.Energies from Brixen in South Tyrol. Equipped with bifacial photovoltaic modules, the two solar parks are expected to achieve a total average electricity production of around 154 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year. For the first time, ENCAVIS will sell the electricity produced in the Italian market under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in a pay-as-produced structure over ten years. It is planned that both solar parks will be managed by the proven Operation and Maintenance (O&M) partner, Stern Energy SpA, from Parma.

 

About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.5 gigawatts (GW), of which more than 2.1 GW belongs to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their "A" level and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com 


Contact:
ENCAVIS AG         
Jörg Peters          
Head of Corporate Communications & IR    
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242      
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com


25.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1615619

 
End of News EQS News Service

1615619  25.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ENCAVIS AG
01:06aENCAVIS AG acquires two ready-to-build (RTB) solar parks (93 megawatts) in focus market..
EQ
04/24ENCAVIS AG publishes invitation to physical Annual General Meeting on 1st June 2023 and..
EQ
04/24Wind turbine operators call for highway exits for heavy transporters
DP
04/19Dd : ENCAVIS AG: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH, buy
EQ
04/13Dd : ENCAVIS AG: Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz, buy
EQ
04/13Dd : ENCAVIS AG: Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz, buy
EQ
04/12ENCAVIS : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
04/03Dd : ENCAVIS AG: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH, buy
EQ
04/03ENCAVIS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03/31Encavis : Factbook der Encavis AG - Short cut
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENCAVIS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 470 M 518 M 518 M
Net income 2022 95,8 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2022 1 466 M 1 617 M 1 617 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 2 465 M 2 717 M 2 717 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,36x
EV / Sales 2023 8,91x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 15,31 €
Average target price 22,39 €
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph André Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Fritz Vahrenholt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-17.20%2 717
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-1.65%22 520
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.3.94%18 280
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-9.16%6 280
NEOEN-22.41%4 512
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.0.77%3 636
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer