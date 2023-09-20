ENCAVIS AG acquires wind farm (17 megawatts) in Sommerland in Schleswig-Holstein from BayWa r.e., thereby increasing the generation capacity of its German wind farm portfolio to 257 megawatts

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG
ENCAVIS acquires wind farm (17 megawatts) in Sommerland in Schleswig-Holstein from BayWa r.e., thereby increasing the generation capacity of its German wind farm portfolio to 257 megawatts
“This wind farm will increase our total wind power generation capacity in Germany to 257 megawatts,” says Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG, welcoming the acquisition in Sommerland in Northern Germany. He adds: "Our own portfolio of wind and solar parks in Germany is growing to 665 MW – thus further expanding Germany as our largest market."
The project will receive a feed-in tariff (FiT) for 20 years and a 20-year service contract with Nordex. The three Nordex wind turbines, with a hub height of around 125 metres, each provide a generating capacity of 5.7 megawatts per turbine.
Marie-Luise Pörtner, Managing Director, BayWa r.e. Wind GmbH, adds: "We are very pleased to continue our long-standing and close cooperation with Encavis. After acquiring the project rights two years ago, we were able to successfully complete the wind farm in Sommerland. This is another important step in driving forward the energy transition in Germany."
About ENCAVIS:
Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialized provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG’s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world’s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “A” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
About BayWa r.e.:
We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 5.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business.
BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon compensated, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey.
Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.
Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a €27.1 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment.
BayWa r.e.
