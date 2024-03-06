ENCAVIS AG confirms talks on potential transaction with KKR

EQS-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Statement
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Encavis confirms talks on potential transaction with KKR
Encavis does not intend to make any further comment or respond to any inquiries until such time that a decision has been made.
Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG’s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world’s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “AA” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label.
Additional information can be found at www.encavis.com
