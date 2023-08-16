ENCAVIS : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
Today at 06:47 am
Analyst Thorsten Reigber from DZ Bank research considers the stock attractive and recommends it with a Buy rating.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07:06:22 2023-08-16 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13.68 EUR
|+2.73%
|-5.49%
|-26.02%
