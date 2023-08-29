Encavis AG, formerly Capital Stage AG, is a Germany-based producer of electricity from renewable energy sources. The Company invests in solar and wind parks, which it also operates. The Company divides its activities into four segments: Solar Parks, which is engaged in acquisition and operation of ground mounted photovoltaic (PV) parks; Wind Parks, engaged in acquisition and operation of onshore wind parks; Institutional Clients, which, through Encavis Asset Management AG, offers customized portfolios or fund solutions for investments in renewable energies, and Technical Services, responsible for technical operation and maintenance of PV parks. The Company focuses on the acquisition of finished solar and wind parks that are already connected to the power supply system. The Company operates more than 160 solar and more than 60 wind parks across Europe, in Germany, Italy, France and the United Kingdom, among others, with a total windparks in Germany, Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

Sector Independent Power Producers