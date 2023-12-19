EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG
ENCAVIS acquires the ready-to-build (RTB) solar park project Pozzolo (30 megawatts) in Italy. Acquisition of further generation capacities in wind and solar parks is expected by February 2024.
The solar modules of the park are mounted on uniaxial trackers and thus follow the daily course of the sun. Stern Energy will act as O&M service provider for this solar park from commissioning.
“This recent acquisition of the Pozzolo solar park and further acquisitions will contribute to achieve the announced targets”, said Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG, welcoming the acquisition in Northern Italy.
Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialized provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG’s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world’s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “A” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
19.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
