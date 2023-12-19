EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Acquisition

ENCAVIS acquires the ready-to-build (RTB) solar park project Pozzolo (30 megawatts) in Italy. Acquisition of further generation capacities in wind and solar parks is expected by February 2024.



19.12.2023 / 07:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News



ENCAVIS acquires the ready-to-build (RTB) solar park project Pozzolo (30 megawatts) in Italy. Acquisition of further generation capacities in wind and solar parks is expected by February 2024.



Hamburg, 19 December 2023 – Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG, listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) acquires the Pozzolo solar park project in Piemont (Northern Italy) with a generation capacity of around 30 megawatts (MW). The solar park generates an average of around 42 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity per year and will be connected to the grid in the second quarter of 2025. The revenue of the project will be secured by a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with a pay-as-produced structure for 10 years on the basis of 75% of the solar park’s generation capacity.

The solar modules of the park are mounted on uniaxial trackers and thus follow the daily course of the sun. Stern Energy will act as O&M service provider for this solar park from commissioning.

“This recent acquisition of the Pozzolo solar park and further acquisitions will contribute to achieve the announced targets”, said Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG, welcoming the acquisition in Northern Italy.



About ENCAVIS:

The Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group’s total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 3.5 gigawatts (GW), of which more than 2.1 GW belongs to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO 2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. In addition, the Group currently has around 1 GW of capacity under construction, of which around 650 MW are own assets.

Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialized provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG’s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world’s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “A” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



Contact:

Encavis AG

Jörg Peters

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 40 37 85 62 242

E-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.com