ENCAVIS expands its solar portfolio in Spain with a 28 megawatts solar park in Castile and León to 583 megawatts



05.09.2023

ENCAVIS expands its solar portfolio in Spain with a 28 megawatts solar park in Castile and León to 583 megawatts



Hamburg, 5 September 2023 – Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG, listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) has purchased a 28 megawatts (MW) solar park in Spain from ILOS Projects GmbH. Once completed, the park will generate more than 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) of Renewable Energy per year. Construction will begin shortly, and the grid connection is planned for the end of 2024.

ILOS Projects GmbH is already a Strategic Development Partner (SDP) of Encavis in Italy. The partnership has now also led to this successful joint project in Spain. With the expansion of Spanish generation capacity in the Valladolid region (Castile and León) in the Northwest of Spain, Encavis will be able to provide green electricity to large industrial customers in Spain.

“In November 2022, we acquired a 55 MW solar park in Guillena, Andalusia, and with this project we are now expanding our solar portfolio in Spain as planned,” says Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG, welcoming the acquisition. “This brings us a big step closer to our goal of bundling several solar parks in Spain and then signing an attractive joint Power Purchase Agreement (PPA),” Schirru added.

Encavis AG is thus continuing its successful course of expanding its European wind and solar portfolio to a total of 8 GW of generation capacity by 2027, as part of the Accelerated Growth Strategy 2027.

About ENCAVIS:

The Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to more than 3.5 gigawatts (GW), of which more than 2.1 GW belongs to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO 2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG.

Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “A” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com

About ILOS:

The Omnes Capital Venture ILOS Projects GmbH develops solar parks in Europe to operate them usually after construction. In rare cases, ILOS also disassociates itself from projects that have reached at least the ready-to-build stage. Omnes will provide the capital for the development phase, while a structured credit facility from a large infrastructure fund will ensure the construction and purchase of ready-to-build solar plants. The aim is to develop a major pipeline and become a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) with solar parks in Europe's core markets.

Further information about ILOS Projects GmbH can be found at www.ilos-energy.com

Contacts:

Encavis AG

Jörg Peters

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242

E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com



ILOS Projects GmbH

Thao Vo

Head of Marketing & HR

Tel.: + 49 173 95 94 944

E-Mail: vo@ilos-energy.com