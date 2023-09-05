ENCAVIS expands its solar portfolio in Spain with a 28 megawatts solar park in Castile and León to 583 megawatts

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG
ILOS Projects GmbH is already a Strategic Development Partner (SDP) of Encavis in Italy. The partnership has now also led to this successful joint project in Spain. With the expansion of Spanish generation capacity in the Valladolid region (Castile and León) in the Northwest of Spain, Encavis will be able to provide green electricity to large industrial customers in Spain.
“In November 2022, we acquired a 55 MW solar park in Guillena, Andalusia, and with this project we are now expanding our solar portfolio in Spain as planned,” says Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG, welcoming the acquisition. “This brings us a big step closer to our goal of bundling several solar parks in Spain and then signing an attractive joint Power Purchase Agreement (PPA),” Schirru added.
Encavis AG is thus continuing its successful course of expanding its European wind and solar portfolio to a total of 8 GW of generation capacity by 2027, as part of the Accelerated Growth Strategy 2027.
About ENCAVIS:
Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “A” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
About ILOS:
Further information about ILOS Projects GmbH can be found at www.ilos-energy.com
05.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
