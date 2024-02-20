EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Market Launch

ENCAVIS is already presenting today the 'Supply Solutions' of tomorrow at the 'E-world energy & water' trade fair

20.02.2024



Hamburg/Essen, 20 February 2024 – Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG, listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is now represented for the first time with its own stand at the leading trade fair of the European energy industry, the ‘E-world energy & water’ in Essen, Germany.

We put the sun and wind to work. For an infinitely better world. We have it in our hands to use all our resources sustainably in the long term and to continue to grow as a society and economy. The direct demand of industrial customers for green electricity is increasing. Commercial property owners and other investor groups, as well as public and municipal utilities, are increasingly looking for green investments. In the future, ENCAVIS’s ‘Supply Solutions’ will offer energy supply from a single source. With long-term as well as short-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), combined with a procurement strategy based on customers' real-time optimised consumption forecasts and tailored battery storage solutions, ENCAVIS already offers its customers today the full energy supply of tomorrow.

ENCAVIS contributes to the strong expansion of power generation capacities based on Renewable Energies by realising profitable and low-risk projects. The Group aims to operate the wind and solar parks as efficiently as possible by standardising projects and contracts as far as possible, further developing the digitalisation achieved so far and further efficiency measures. The new parks will be operated profitably only on the basis of private contracts, so-called PPAs, without any subsidies.

“The Energy Transition, i. e. the transformation of our energy production as a whole, must be a business case. As a Company, we consistently optimise our business models and invest in sustainable processes and solutions. We – and by that I mean not only industry but also politics – must shape the Energy Transition in such a way that it engages society and the economy as a whole and becomes successful for everyone,” says Dr Christoph Husmann, Spokesman of the Management Board and CFO of Encavis AG, addressing his appeal to politicians.” He adds: “Our economic survival as a location also depends on whether we succeed in achieving this goal. We must let succeeding generations judge us on this.”

As a Renewable Powerhouse, ENCAVIS is paving the way for a green future with around 220 solar parks and around 100 onshore wind farms in 12 countries in Western Europe, which are already saving around 1.3 million tonnes of climate-damaging CO 2 per year. The development projects and finished parks are generally located in geographical regions that are characterised by stable economic policy environment and reliable investment and framework conditions.

Power the future!

About ENCAVIS:

The Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group’s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.6 gigawatts (GW), of which around 2.2 GW belong to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO 2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. In addition, the Group currently has more than 1.0 GW of capacity under construction, of which 690 MW are own assets.

Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG’s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world’s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their “AA” level and ISS ESG with their “Prime” label.

