Encavis AG

ENCAVIS AG

(CAP)
  
ENCAVIS : is committed to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact - as part of its sustainability offensive

12/01/2020 | 01:03am EST
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Strategic Company Decision
ENCAVIS AG is committed to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact - as part of its sustainability offensive

01.12.2020 / 07:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

ENCAVIS is committed to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact - as part of its sustainability offensive

Hamburg, December 1, 2020 - SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003) is joining the United Nations' sustainability network - the United Nations Global Compact. Thus, considerably advancing its recently launched sustainability offensive.

As one of the largest independent solar park operators in Europe, Encavis is already an active player in shaping the energy transition. The Company operates wind and solar parks with an annual power generation capacity of over 2.5 GW - yearly saving over 900,000 tons of CO2.

By joining the UN Global Compact, Encavis now also formally commits to the values of the world's largest initiative for corporate social responsibility and thus commits to ten universal principles concerning human rights, labour standards, environment and climate as well as the prevention of corruption. Worldwide around 15,000 organizations have already joined this initiative.

"Our business model on the one hand, which has always been aligned towards sustainability, and our ongoing sustainability efforts on the other hand, once again are strengthening our commitment towards a fair, social and ecologically leading company. Joining the UN Global Compact is only the formal confirmation of these efforts," Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, comments the Company's membership.

Encavis AG has already positive, independent ESG ratings from two rating agencies, ISS ESG and MSCI ESG. "We are confident that our sustainability efforts will be rewarded by the labour market as well as the capital and financial markets and that we will be able to further improve these ESG ratings", Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, confidently looks into the future.

Encavis has set out to analyse its company structures and to further optimize them. Sustainability in all its variety is to be integrated into operational and strategic business processes. In accordance with the requirements of the UN Global Compact, Encavis will report annually on progress within the ten sustainability principles and will also orientate itself towards other important national and international sustainability standards.


The ten principles of the UN Global Compact at a glance:

Human Rights

1. Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights
2. Businesses should assure that they are not complicit in human rights abuse

Labour

3. Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining
4. Businesses should eliminate all forms of forced and compulsory labour
5. Businesses should support effective abolition of child labour
6. Businesses should encourage the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation

Environment

7. Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges
8. Businesses should undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility
9. Businesses should encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies

Anti-Corruption

10. Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery

Additional information may be found here: www.globalcompact.de

 

About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes on institutional investors.

Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label und MSCI Rating A.

Further information on the company can be found at www.encavis.com


Contact:
Encavis AG

Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis


01.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1151704

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1151704  01.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1151704&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
