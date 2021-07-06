Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Encavis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENCAVIS : increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020

07/06/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Dividend
ENCAVIS AG increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020

06.07.2021 / 19:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Encavis increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020


Hamburg, July 6, 2021 - The MDAX-listed, Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, ticker symbol: ECV), increases the share capital of 814,031 euros by issuing the corresponding number of 814,031 new shares via partial utilisation of the authorised capital created at the shareholders annual general meeting on May 27, 2021.

42.9 per cent of Encavis' shareholders opted for the distribution of new shares instead of the cash dividend. 814,031 new shares in total were issued. Currently 139,251,265 shares of Encavis AG are listed on the stock exchange.



About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity is currently above 2.8 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to a CO2 avoidance of 1.26 million tonnes p.a. in total. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com


Contact:
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Phone: + 49 40 37 85 62 242
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis


06.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1215906

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1215906  06.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215906&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ENCAVIS AG
01:45pENCAVIS  : increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020
EQ
01:45pPRESS RELEASE  : ENCAVIS AG increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020
DJ
01:03aPRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG supports Sopowerful in non-profit solar projects in A..
DJ
01:01aENCAVIS  : supports Sopowerful in non-profit solar projects in Africa
EQ
07/01ENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/30ENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/28PRESS RELEASE  : ENCAVIS AG: Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer ..
DJ
06/28ENCAVIS AG : Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer new Encavis shar..
EQ
06/25ENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/23DGAP-DD  : ENCAVIS AG english
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 325 M 384 M 384 M
Net income 2021 42,0 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 450 M 1 713 M 1 713 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,5x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 2 258 M 2 670 M 2 668 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 16,31 €
Average target price 18,08 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-23.61%2 632
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.5.79%72 709
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-13.64%21 373
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.26.23%15 893
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-6.46%7 589
SCATEC ASA-30.99%4 332