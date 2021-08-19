Encavis AG: Transkript Conference Call Q2/6M 2021

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Encavis AG conference call regarding Encavis AG's Interim Report Q2/6M 2021. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions following the presentation. Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO.
CH:
Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to our conference call of the first
half-year 2021 figures. Thank you very much for dialling-in on this very special day in the
summer season. Why is it a special day? It looks to be the only day this year which could be
called summer in Germany, so thank you very much for taking this time on this very special
day to dial-in. On the very first page here, we show you today a photo of our Solar Park
Talayuela. Why is that? [01:00] Because, in the first half-year figures, we see the impact of the
capacity increase in Spain, which we enjoy and we will see in detail later-on what that means
to our business. So, let's have a look on the highlights in 2021. Most of these highlights are
known which I already stated to during Q1, but we have two further developments, so in
June, Raiffeisen Bank International published its first full research coverage on Encavis and
Pareto Securities on July 2nd, both with a BUY rating and a target price of 20 EUR (RBI) and 19
EUR (ParetoSec) respectively. In total now, we have 14 active coverages with an average
target price of EUR 18.86. [02:00] One thing I would like to highlight is that we have two
changes in the number of shares since our last call, which is not relevant for the first half year,
but for the future reports. Firstly, on our Annual General Shareholder Meeting, we had the
approval for the dividend and 43% of our Encavis shareholders chose the scrip dividend
instead of the cash dividend. By that we created 814,031 new shares, increasing our number
of outstanding shares to 139,251,265 shares. In addition to that, the first owner of a hybrid
convertible bond with a nominal value of EUR 800,000, converted his hybrid convertible, into
112,936 new shares [03:00], so in total now we have 139,364,201 shares. Well, on our
acquisition side, we were quite active, specifically Encavis Asset Management acquired in the
last two months two new portfolios for the Encavis Infrastructure Fund II. One is a 43
megawatts (MW) park, Warnsdorf, which is a wind farm in the district of Prignitz in
Brandenburg and a 45.5 megawatts (MW) photovoltaic park in Brandenburg and
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania together with the investment partner badenova. We were
quite active on our own portfolio's pipeline as well, but I would not like to line that out but
would leave that to my colleague Dierk Paskert who will give you more insight into the
pipeline at the end of this presentation. [04:00] Regarding financing, there were over the
summertime no major movements. We still have some firepower for investments, but what
we have seen during the course of this year is that cyber-attacks are a relevant topic for many
companies. There are a lot of companies who suffer from cyber-attacks, and therefore, we
invested some time and effort into the strengthening of our defence systems and independent back-up solutions at all IT levels of the Company to protect the operations of our Company. Therefore, we can sustainably produce electricity and sell it to our customers. For that we empowered our data protection system and the security of information system and to be sure that we did everything which is state of the art, we got a certification of a group- wide data protection management system, [05:00] and this defence system done. Ladies and gentlemen, let's have now a look into the isolated Q2 figures, so before we go to the full first half year, I think it is better to understand the development after the very weak Q1 due to weather conditions and now understand what happened in Q2. If we have a look at the first line, the energy production, we see that in Q2 2021, we produced 875 gigawatt hours of energy compared to 563 gigawatt hours in Q2 2020. This is an up of 312 gigawatt hours, or a plus of 55%. This is mainly driven by our new acquisitions. If we take out the new acquisitions, which is not only the 500 megawatt [06:00] Spanish solar farm, but wind farms in Germany, Denmark and Finland as well, then we see that the electricity production of Q2 2020 from
515 was reduced to 483 gigawatt hours, which is a down of 32 gigawatt hours, or minus 6%. Now, that is somewhat a positive news. Why? Firstly, Q2 had not really weak weather - as was Q1 - but Q1 of previous year and Q2 of previous year were extraordinarily good weather. But, while we had a shortfall of 100 gigawatt hours in the first quarter last year to this year, now that boils down to a shortfall of 32 gigawatt only, so therefore [07:00] closing the gap. But that 32 gigawatt hours shortfall due to weather was easily overcompensated by the new acquisitions. And new to that, in the isolated Q2, we enjoyed an increase in our revenues from EUR 89.6 million in Q2 2020 to EUR 103.3 million in 2021. This is an up of EUR 13.7 million or a plus of 15%. What we see here now that EBITDA, EBIT and EPS, we can see a strong increase by 20% compared to previous year's Q2. That is positive news because I would like to recall the reduced revenue due to weak weather conditions drops down to the bottom line of the P&L one to one, while the compensating revenues [08:00] of new parks are accompanied by cost and so therefore only the margin gets down to the profit line. So, it shows you the commercial soundness of our new acquisitions that they could compensate for the shortfall of the weather in Q2.
Let's now look at the half-year figures. Both quarters were weak in weather compared to the extraordinary previous year, if we then have a look in the full half year we see that the very weak Q1 is more or less compensated by the much stronger Q2. In total, we could generate 1,411 gigawatt hours of electricity compared to 1,120 of previous year's first half which is still an up of 26%, or 291 gigawatt hours [09:00]. By that was a negative deviation Q1, there was a major impact from Q2, and therefore comes out with positive change in the energy production. Without the new acquisitions, so only for the existing portfolio of last year's first quarter and the energy production of this year's first quarter, we see still a reduction in the energy production and there still is the weak weather… comparably weak weather. But in revenue and EBITDA, we already see a positive development where this shortfall of the weather is overcompensated by the Spanish parks and the new wind farms, so we could generate EUR 162.2 million of revenue compared to EUR 154.8 in last year. The same applies not only to the P&L, only we have a slight shortfall in EBIT and EPS [10:00] but are quite positive that, with the further contribution of the Spanish parks and new wind farms during the course of this year, this will be further compensated. And we see that the operating cash flow is EUR 109.4 million, slightly below last year's six months. Please have in mind that in the operating cash flow, we not only have the impact of the very weak Q1 2021 compared to previous first quarter, but we have the impact of the very weak Q4 2020 in here as well. Please recall that the cash flow and EBITDA are the same in our Company but with a quarter of deviation. So, the EBITDA of Q4 more or less was cashed in in Q1 this year and the weak cash of Q1 this year was cashed in in the Q2, so there is always a delay. Therefore, there is some [11:00] negative impact in the cash flow.
If we then have a look into the consensus and we see that, in the Q2, we exceeded on the
average of the analysts' consensus and for the half year as well. So, the impact of the new
Spanish parks can be very well seen in the segment report. Here, we do see an increase of the
revenues of EUR 118.5 million compared to EUR 105.9 in the previous half year. Here we do
have a positive impact by the Spanish parks of EUR 16.6 million of contribution of revenue.
That falls down to the EBITDA and EBIT. Here we could keep up our high margin and have a
positive impact on our profit figures. [12:00] And that, although even in solar we have a
negative impact from the weather compared to previous first half years, we have the EUR 4
million negative revenue and profit impact from very weak weather conditions. Not only in
Germany but in UK as well. In both countries, we are 12% below the energy production of last
year in solar stand alone. And in The Netherlands, 9%. In the wind farms we see a reduced
revenue. Here we have now revenue of almost EUR 36 million compared to EUR 43.6 million
of previous years. Here we do have a negative weather impact of EUR 8.2 million and positive
impact of the wind farms. That looks to be small, but please have in mind this is specifically
[13:00] the big Danish wind farms where we were partially connected to the grid in the first
quarter of the last year and therefore contributed already to last year's profit line. Wind is
pretty weak this year compared to previous first half years. So, in Denmark and Germany, the
biggest markets we have, we have a shortfall of 22% and 25% respectively in the electricity
production.
Technical service is running the same like last year. If we have a slump in the EBITDA, then
this is due to the last year's reflection of the Stern Energy sale to Stern S.P.A., EUR 1.9 million
profit was in the first half-year's line. Therefore the special effect cannot be repeated.
The asset management is running very well. While they were very active [14:00] in the third
and fourth quarter last year, they are better off running in the first half this year and
therefore could already realise EUR 6.8 million of revenue compared to EUR 5 million in the
first half of last year. If we then have a short look on our balance sheet, and the balance sheet
total there is not a big movement. We have a slight increase in our retained equity and
therefore do have now an equity ratio of 25.9% which is up 0.4% compared to last quarter.
Have we looked into the guidance? Well we had a look into the guidance and with most of
our KPIs already fulfilling 50% or slightly more of our full-year guidance in the midst of the
year, we are positive that we will realise this year's guidance [15:00]. The meteorological
effect for us is not really a reason to discuss or to refuse our guidance, the reason for that is,
yes, we see in specific markets harsh negative deviations in the meteorological effect, but
here I think you see the beauty of our business, because we are the only pan-European
platform out there with two technologies. And that gives us the chance to diversify even that
meteorological risk over the two technologies and over very many different meteorological
regions where we have positive and negative developments and that pays off here.
Ladies and gentlemen, I thank you very much for listening and now I would like to hand over
to my colleague, Dierk Paskert.
DP:
Thank you, Christoph, [16:00] for the explanation of our half-year figures, also welcome from
my side to the audience. Happy to give you now a few views on our strategic outlook. You
know that we have found already two or three years ago a certain way for Encavis to secure
projects at an early stage which we then can bring to the market at later stages. I would like
to reiterate a little bit that approach to you and also give you more details of the pipeline
ahead of us. We know, and we have been asked many times from various market
participants, why we are taking this specific approach. We think for Encavis that's the right
way to develop its [17:00] business. It on the one hand gives us growth or delivers the growth
we need. On the other hand, it keeps somehow the specific development risks to a certain
level which we do not want to exceed, so therefore, we stay with our strategy that we are not
a developer, we do not want to acquire development companies, but we want to go into
partnership agreements with development companies. Last time we spoke, we had ten of them, now we are more heading to the 12 partnership agreements. For the first time we are also now looking at Sweden, not yet secured the project, but in very - let's say - detailed discussions and so therefore we are extending this approach into the market day by day. [18:00] If you look at the timeline and you have seen that we have been relatively silent on the market this year, not adding to much to our asset portfolio in the first half of the year. Why is that? Because there is a certain time lag in the development with strategic development partnerships. And you know that it is always only a rough guess when projects come to the next level, so from mid stage to late stage and then to ready to build. We have seen that COVID-19 had a certain effect there, simply because people were not available and permissions were not granted. Not because the projects were not good, because people were simply not available to take decisions. So therefore, that has slowed down a little bit the development process [19:00], at least compared to what we would have seen 18 months ago, but this is not significant and we are pretty confident that we will show some of the projects in the nearest future. If we have a look at this and divide a portfolio in these three different stages - late stage, mid stage, early stage - we stick to our promise that, with the strategic development partnerships and with a very prudent approach, that we are not counting every project which we are currently seeing, but only take 30-50% realisation of these projects, then we still can see a solid growth ahead of us which will fulfil our strategic plan until 2025. If we look at the [20:00] early-stage projects which we would see 2024, 2025 on our balance sheet, it is roughly around the two-gigawatt numbers. If we then move up to the mid stage projects, we can already see slightly below the one-gigawatt line with a higher probability to be realised and they would come 2023… between 2023 and 2025. And the ones which we have definitely most in focus is late stage and close to ready to build, and there we can see half a gigawatt coming within next year. A time frame of next year, so 2022, latest 2023. So, that gives you a little bit more a feeling on the timeline. So, we are pretty confident that these strategic development partnerships [21:00] will pay off, that projects will come. We have a certain delay due to corona, but nothing let's say which is… related to the projects as such. It's simply the timeline we had to look at. So, with that I would close and give you from management team the confidence that we are well on track also for our longer-term targets until 2025 and I would hand over back to the operator who will now take your questions. Thank you very much.
Okay, ladies and gentlemen, if you would like to ask a question, please press 9 star on your telephone keypad. Please press 9 star on your telephone keypad if you would like to ask a question.[22:00]. The first question comes from Martin Comtesse from Jefferies. Your line is open.
MC:
Yes, good morning everyone. Thanks for taking my question. I would like to start with three if
that's okay, and then go back to the queue. First one is, could you remind us of the cash
reserves that you currently have for acquisitions, because you were just referring to the half
gigawatt that you expect to basically materialise within the next year or 18 months. So, would
that be enough, or how do you think about financing these acquisitions? The second question
would be on current sourcing. Do you see any type of price changes, cost pressure because of
the abundance of capital that is in the market? We see that with all real assets at the moment
basically, that [23:00] prices are going up. Is that something that you see too? Lastly, any
additions that you would announce in the second half, because you are referring to that in
the press release today. Additions that are already grid-connected. Would they come on top
of this year's guidance or is that already implied? Thank you.
CH:
I would like to take the questions one and three and then Dierk I would like to ask you to take
question two. So, first of all the firepower is as we started already in the last call, we have EUR
80 million of firepower available and also for the equity ticket. And in addition to that, as you
might recall, this is part of our >> Fast Forward 2025 programme, we see that with the
ongoing amortisation of the debt on SPV levels, we create headroom for further debt take-up
on corporate level [24:00] to pay for the equity ticket. So, overall, this operational growth will
be financed by using that headroom we have in our Group. So no equity issuance for the
ordinary growth is planned. We are confident that we are successful on that and the
negotiations with the banks are very positive. The second question is whether new
acquisitions will be on top of the guidance. Well, in fact, if we buy parks in a substantial way
which are already connected to the grid, this is not included in the guidance we have
currently out there which we have seen during this presentation again was based on the
capacities which we had on our hands in March this year. Dierk, would you take question
two?
DP:
Yes, thank you, Christoph. [25:00] With regard to prices in the market, yes, definitely, we see
also that the effect that above all EPC costs have gone up significantly over the last months
and that is a headache to everybody who develops and builds projects currently, so that's not
just on our side, so that's a headache for everybody in the market. We foresee this trend until
the … might be end of next year, so that is a challenge which we face and which we have to
manage over the next year, but that is for everybody in the market. This is not just due to
increased cost in modules and other equipment, a big portion of that is transport costs. If you
look at transport costs for instance for a container, at least for a container, it moved up from
not far ago [26:00] EUR 4,000 up to EUR 20,000 now. So it's five times the transport cost and
that is a very hefty burden for everything which comes, especially from China. If I look at
recent … yesterday news from the closedown of harbours in China, that's probably something
which doesn't make things better currently, so therefore that is a challenge we face which we
have to manage, we will manage. But as always, we will stay prudent and will only do projects
which deliver and have the potential deliver finally the expected returns. So that's the best
way to mitigate this challenge. But it is there, so nothing which we can deny. [27:00]
MC:
If you don't mind just following up very briefly, are you able to quantify that sort of cost
increase currently? Is it like 10% on a new build?
DP:
Yeah… in EPC it is I would say it is roughly at least 20% and more just on the EPC cost
compared to levels 12 months ago. If not more, it depends always… so when you have
secured your EPC, but it's definitely 20% which you can see there.
MC:
Thank you.
And the next question comes from Charlotte Friedrichs from Berenberg. Your line is open.
CF:
Hello, also three questions please. The first one, picking up from the previous topic on cost
inflation, can you give us an overview of how [28:00] the allocation process basically works
with your development partnerships. Does the developer bear the increased cost to you, is
there a sharing mechanism for the development projects that you do have? Second question
would be if you can give us an update on PPA pricing environment that you see for instance in
Germany or in Spain, how that has been developing if you have become more keen or less
keen on any particular regions. Thirdly, on the development partnerships, are you seeing
more competitions for these types of partnerships? Or how is that developing? Thank you.
Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.