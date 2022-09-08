Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Encavis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:38 2022-09-08 am EDT
21.52 EUR   -0.16%
06:10aENCAVIS : Factbook der Encavis AG / Short cut
PU
09/07ENCAVIS : 2022 09 06 ECV Short Cut ND FY 2021 H1 2022 raised Guidance FY 2022e.pdf
PU
09/05ENCAVIS : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Encavis : Factbook der Encavis AG / Short cut

09/08/2022 | 06:10am EDT
FY results 2021 above guidance -

H1 2022 results high above previous year's key figures

Short Cut FY 2021 / Q2-6M 2022 Interim Report incl. raised Guidance FY 2022e, September 8th, 2022

Improving efficiency and cost reduction through Economies of Scale and Scope

ENERGY

Energy forms the basis of our collective activity and work

CAPITAL

We invest capital to acquire wind farms and solar parks to generate attractive returns

VISION

We are working towards a future with decentralised power generation from wind power and solar energy

Encavis Asset

Management

Encavis

Technical Services /

Stern Energy

Encavis AG

08/09/2022 2

Encavis at a glance

Key Performance Indicators of H1 2022 are significantly

above comparable previous year's level and above plan

Operating figures

Absolute change

Change to

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2022

(in EUR million)

to H1 2021

H1 2021 in percent

Energy production in GWh

1,120.0

1,443.4

1,693.8

250.4

+ 17 %

thereof existing portfolio

-

1,410.7

1,542.0

131.3

+ 9%

Revenue

154.8

162.2

226.4

+ 64.2

+ 40 %

Operating EBITDA

119.6

122.3

170.6

+ 48.3

+ 40 %

Operating EBIT

74.5

68.7

109.8

+ 41.1

+ 60 %

Operating Cash Flow

115.2

109.4

160.2

+ 50.8

+ 46 %

Operating EPS in EUR

0.27

0.18

0.33

+ 0.15

+ 83 %

2022/06/30 Equity ratio 31.2 %

  • Revenue growth driven by currently more favourable weather conditions compared to the unfavourable weather conditions in H1 2021 and higher wind and solar performance
  • Increased production volume of the existing portfolio has been supported through additional volume effects of wind and solar parks newly connected to the grid in the past year as well as in the first half year 2022
  • High electricity prices realised in H1 2022, especially since the Russian war in Ukraine (since February 24), were high above

the level of H1 2021 and above plan

08/09/2022

3

Encavis at a glance

All key figures could be improved significantly, although meteorological conditions in 2021 were below the outstanding year 2020

Operating figures

FY 2020

FY 2021

Absolute change to

Absolute change to

(in EUR million)

FY 2020

FY 2020 in percent

Revenue

292.3

332.7

+ 40.4

+ 14 %

Operating EBITDA

224.8

256.4

+ 31.6

+ 14 %

Operating EBIT

132.2

149.1

+ 16.9

+ 13 %

Operating Cash Flow

212.9

251.9

+ 39.0

+ 18 %

Operating EPS in EUR

0.43

0.48

+ 0.05

+ 12 %

  • Revenue growth driven by new acquisitions and Encavis Asset Management (EAM)
  • Cash Flow growth dominated by Spanish PV parks "La Cabrera" and "Talayuela"

08/09/2022 4

Encavis at a glance

Operating Key Figures in FY 2021 outperformed guidance and analysts' consensus

Analysts'

Change to

Operating figures

Guidance

Consensus

Absolute change to

FY 2021

guidance

(in EUR million)

FY 2021e

FY 2021e

guidance FY 2021e

FY 2021e in percent

(2022-02-04)

Revenue

> 320

~ 323

332.7

> 12

+ 4 %

Operating EBITDA

> 240

~ 244

256.4

> 16

+ 7 %

Operating EBIT

> 138

~ 141

149.1

> 11

+ 8 %

Operating Cash Flow

> 210

~ 224

251.9

> 41

+ 20 %

Operating EPS in EUR

0.46

~ 0.46

0.48

+ 0.02

+ 4 %

  • Strong increase in electricity prices especially in Q4/2021 compensated decline in energy production without new acquisitions
  • PV parks outperformed guidance significantly and more than compensated weather-related deficiencies in wind farms

08/09/2022 5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Encavis AG published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 10:09:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ENCAVIS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 427 M 425 M 425 M
Net income 2022 79,7 M 79,3 M 79,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 408 M 1 401 M 1 401 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,5x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 3 470 M 3 453 M 3 453 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 21,55 €
Average target price 23,91 €
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Christoph André Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCAVIS AG38.50%3 453
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.12.33%23 515
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.15.48%19 665
NORTHLAND POWER INC.18.39%8 053
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-6.51%6 390
NEOEN2.99%4 189