Encavis : Factbook of Encavis AG

Improving efficiency and cost reduction through Economies of Scale and Scope
ENERGY
Energy forms the basis of our collective activity and work
CAPITAL
We invest capital to acquire wind farms and solar parks to generate attractive returns
VISION
We are working towards a future with decentralised power generation from wind power and solar energy
Agenda
01
Encavis at a glance & latest news of Q2-6M 2022
02
Consolidated Financial Statements FY 2021
03
The sun goes up: Sustainability at Encavis 2021
04
Strategic outlook: >> Fast Forward 2025
05
USP of Encavis' business model
06
The future is bright for Renewable Energies
07
New era: PPA - The growing market
08
Supportive meteorological effects
09
Highlights in 2022
10
NO impact of CoVid-19 on the business model
11
Appendix
Encavis at a glance & latest news of Q2-6M 2022
H1 2022 results are significantly above previous year's level based on planned capacity increases,
ongoing high electricity prices,
much better meteorological conditions and therefor better wind and solar performance compared to H1 2021
01 Encavis at a glance & latest news of Q2-6M 2022
Highlights in 2022: Acquisitions in own portfolio
» Encavis finally connected further two solar parks with a generation capacity of 24 megawatts (MWp)
Wind farms & Solar parks
to the grid in the Netherlands, that are part of the five solar parks acquired from Statkraft
in November last year. All parks benefit from the Dutch subsidy scheme SDE+ for the first 15 years.
The Netherlands' generation capacity increases to 180 MWp, as well as the further diversified
portfolio in Western Europe increases close to 1.9 gigawatts (GW) within the Encavis AG.
The solar park Groß Behnitz, Brandenburg in Germany (25 MWp generation capacity) was connected to the grid in Q1/2022 according to plan.
Encavis acquired two solar parks (105 MWp) in Denmark from European Energy A/S. Svinningegården (34 MWp subsidy-free), NW of Zealand, is already connected to the grid and Rødby Fjord (71 MWp), Lolland/SW of Zealand, was also connected to the grid in Q1/2022 and increases the generation capacity within the Encavis AG close to 2.0 gigawatts (GW).
Encavis acquired Danish wind farm Svoldrup (11.5 MW) in the North of Jutland already connected to the grid. Encavis acquired yet five of the six wind turbines in total of the type Siemens 2.3-93 (2.3 MW each), 126 metres high each, that were built in 2010. All in an excellent technical condition. Revenue is fixed until end of 2023 by a pay-as-produced PPA. Encavis will fix another long-term PPA with a new party for the period post 2024.
