    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-08-05 am EDT
22.63 EUR   +4.91%
01:54aENCAVIS : Factbook of Encavis AG
PU
08/05ENCAVIS : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
08/04ENCAVIS : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
Encavis : Factbook of Encavis AG

08/06/2022 | 01:54am EDT
FY results 2021 above guidance - preliminary H1 2022 results high above previous year's key figures

Factbook FY 2021 / Preliminary Q2-6M 2022 Key Performance Indicators incl. Guidance FY 2022e,

August 5th, 2022

Improving efficiency and cost reduction through Economies of Scale and Scope

ENERGY

Energy forms the basis of our collective activity and work

CAPITAL

We invest capital to acquire wind farms and solar parks to generate attractive returns

VISION

We are working towards a future with decentralised power generation from wind power and solar energy

Encavis Asset

Management

Encavis

Technical Services /

Stern Energy

Encavis AG

01/08/2022 2

Agenda

01

Encavis at a glance & latest news of Q2-6M 2022

4

02

Consolidated Financial Statements FY 2021

15

03

The sun goes up: Sustainability at Encavis 2021

35

04

Strategic outlook: >> Fast Forward 2025

42

05

USP of Encavis' business model

52

06

The future is bright for Renewable Energies

73

07

New era: PPA - The growing market

81

08

Supportive meteorological effects

92

09

Highlights in 2022

96

10

NO impact of CoVid-19 on the business model

101

11

Appendix

104

3

Encavis at a glance & latest news of Q2-6M 2022

H1 2022 results are significantly above previous year's level based on planned capacity increases,

ongoing high electricity prices,

much better meteorological conditions and therefor better wind and solar performance compared to H1 2021

01 Encavis at a glance & latest news of Q2-6M 2022

Highlights in 2022: Acquisitions in own portfolio

» Encavis finally connected further two solar parks with a generation capacity of 24 megawatts (MWp)

Wind farms & Solar parks

to the grid in the Netherlands, that are part of the five solar parks acquired from Statkraft

in November last year. All parks benefit from the Dutch subsidy scheme SDE+ for the first 15 years.

The Netherlands' generation capacity increases to 180 MWp, as well as the further diversified

portfolio in Western Europe increases close to 1.9 gigawatts (GW) within the Encavis AG.

  • The solar park Groß Behnitz, Brandenburg in Germany (25 MWp generation capacity) was connected to the grid in Q1/2022 according to plan.
  • Encavis acquired two solar parks (105 MWp) in Denmark from European Energy A/S. Svinningegården (34 MWp subsidy-free), NW of Zealand, is already connected to the grid and Rødby Fjord (71 MWp), Lolland/SW of Zealand, was also connected to the grid in Q1/2022 and increases the generation capacity within the Encavis AG close to 2.0 gigawatts (GW).
  • Encavis acquired Danish wind farm Svoldrup (11.5 MW) in the North of Jutland already connected to the grid. Encavis acquired yet five of the six wind turbines in total of the type Siemens 2.3-93 (2.3 MW each), 126 metres high each, that were built in 2010. All in an excellent technical condition. Revenue is fixed until end of 2023 by a pay-as-produced PPA. Encavis will fix another long-term PPA with a new party for the period post 2024.

01/08/2022 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Encavis AG published this content on 06 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 05:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 426 M 432 M 432 M
Net income 2022 85,8 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 461 M 1 484 M 1 484 M
P/E ratio 2022 56,9x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 3 631 M 3 688 M 3 688 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 65,3%
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 22,63 €
Average target price 21,83 €
Spread / Average Target -3,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Christoph André Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCAVIS AG45.44%3 688
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.15.25%24 557
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%22 039
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.7.59%18 669
NORTHLAND POWER INC.11.81%7 772
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.4.45%7 485