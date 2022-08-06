Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Encavis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-08-05 am EDT
22.63 EUR   +4.91%
01:54aENCAVIS : Factbook of Encavis AG
PU
08/05ENCAVIS : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
08/04ENCAVIS : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
Encavis : Factbook of Encavis AG / Shortcut

08/06/2022 | 01:54am EDT
FY results 2021 above guidance - preliminary H1 2022 results high above previous year's key figures

Short Cut FY 2021 / Preliminary Q2-6M 2022 Key Performance Indicators incl. Guidance FY 2022e,

August 5th, 2022

Improving efficiency and cost reduction through Economies of Scale and Scope

ENERGY

Energy forms the basis of our collective activity and work

CAPITAL

We invest capital to acquire wind farms and solar parks to generate attractive returns

VISION

We are working towards a future with decentralised power generation from wind power and solar energy

Encavis Asset

Management

Encavis

Technical Services /

Stern Energy

Encavis AG

01/08/2022 2

Encavis at a glance

Preliminary Key Performance Indicators of H1 2022 are significantly above

comparable previous year's level and above plan

Operating figures

Absolute change

Change to

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2022

(in EUR million)

to H1 2021

H1 2021 in percent

Energy production in GWh

1,120.0

1,443.4

1,693.8

250.4

+ 17 %

thereof existing portfolio

-

1,410.7

1,542.0

131.3

+ 9%

Revenue

154.8

162.2

226.4

+ 64.2

+ 40 %

Operating EBITDA

119.6

122.3

170.6

+ 48.3

+ 40 %

Operating EBIT

74.5

68.7

109.8

+ 41.1

+ 60 %

Operating Cash Flow

115.2

109.4

160.2

+ 50.8

+ 46 %

Operating EPS in EUR

0.27

0.18

0.33

+ 0.15

+ 83 %

2022/06/30 Equity ratio 31.2 %

  • Revenue growth driven by currently more favourable weather conditions compared to the very bad weather conditions in H1 2021 and higher wind and solar performance
  • Increased production volume of the existing portfolio has been supported through additional volume effects of wind and solar parks newly connected to the grid in the past year as well as in the first half year 2022
  • High electricity prices realised in H1 2022, especially since the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine (since February 24), were high above

the level of H1 2021 and above plan

03/08/2022

3

Encavis at a glance

All key figures could be improved significantly, although meteorological conditions in 2021 were below the outstanding year 2020

Operating figures

FY 2020

FY 2021

Absolute change to

Absolute change to

(in EUR million)

FY 2020

FY 2020 in percent

Revenue

292.3

332.7

+ 40.4

+ 14 %

Operating EBITDA

224.8

256.4

+ 31.6

+ 14 %

Operating EBIT

132.2

149.1

+ 16.9

+ 13 %

Operating Cash Flow

212.9

251.9

+ 39.0

+ 18 %

Operating EPS in EUR

0.43

0.48

+ 0.05

+ 12 %

  • Revenue growth driven by new acquisitions and Encavis Asset Management (EAM)
  • Cash Flow growth dominated by Spanish PV parks "La Cabrera" and "Talayuela"

01/08/2022 4

Encavis at a glance

Operating Key Figures in FY 2021 outperformed guidance and analysts' consensus

Analysts'

Change to

Operating figures

Guidance

Consensus

Absolute change to

FY 2021

guidance

(in EUR million)

FY 2021e

FY 2021e

guidance FY 2021e

FY 2021e in percent

(2022-02-04)

Revenue

> 320

~ 323

332.7

> 12

+ 4 %

Operating EBITDA

> 240

~ 244

256.4

> 16

+ 7 %

Operating EBIT

> 138

~ 141

149.1

> 11

+ 8 %

Operating Cash Flow

> 210

~ 224

251.9

> 41

+ 20 %

Operating EPS in EUR

0.46

~ 0.46

0.48

+ 0.02

+ 4 %

  • Strong increase in electricity prices especially in Q4/2021 compensated decline in energy production without new acquisitions
  • PV parks outperformed guidance significantly and more than compensated weather-related deficiencies in wind farms

01/08/2022 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Encavis AG published this content on 06 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 05:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 426 M 432 M 432 M
Net income 2022 85,8 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 461 M 1 484 M 1 484 M
P/E ratio 2022 56,9x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 3 631 M 3 688 M 3 688 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 65,3%
