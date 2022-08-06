Encavis : Factbook of Encavis AG / Shortcut

Improving efficiency and cost reduction through Economies of Scale and Scope
ENERGY
Energy forms the basis of our collective activity and work
CAPITAL
We invest capital to acquire wind farms and solar parks to generate attractive returns
VISION
We are working towards a future with decentralised power generation from wind power and solar energy
Encavis Asset
Management
Encavis
Technical Services /
Stern Energy
Encavis AG
01/08/2022 2
Encavis at a glance
Preliminary Key Performance Indicators of H1 2022 are significantly above
comparable previous year's level and above plan
Operating figures
Absolute change
Change to
H1 2020
H1 2021
H1 2022
(in EUR million)
to H1 2021
H1 2021 in percent
Energy production in GWh
1,120.0
1,443.4
1,693.8
250.4
+ 17 %
thereof existing portfolio
-
1,410.7
1,542.0
131.3
+ 9%
Revenue
154.8
162.2
226.4
+ 64.2
+ 40 %
Operating EBITDA
119.6
122.3
170.6
+ 48.3
+ 40 %
Operating EBIT
74.5
68.7
109.8
+ 41.1
+ 60 %
Operating Cash Flow
115.2
109.4
160.2
+ 50.8
+ 46 %
Operating EPS in EUR
0.27
0.18
0.33
+ 0.15
+ 83 %
2022/06/30 Equity ratio 31.2 %
Revenue growth driven by currently more favourable weather conditions compared to the very bad weather conditions in H1 2021 and higher wind and solar performance
Increased production volume of the existing portfolio has been supported through additional volume effects of wind and solar parks newly connected to the grid in the past year as well as in the first half year 2022
High electricity prices realised in H1 2022, especially since the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine (since February 24), were high above
the level of H1 2021 and above plan
03/08/2022
3
Encavis at a glance
All key figures could be improved significantly, although meteorological conditions in 2021 were below the outstanding year 2020
Operating figures
FY 2020
FY 2021
Absolute change to
Absolute change to
(in EUR million)
FY 2020
FY 2020 in percent
Revenue
292.3
332.7
+ 40.4
+ 14 %
Operating EBITDA
224.8
256.4
+ 31.6
+ 14 %
Operating EBIT
132.2
149.1
+ 16.9
+ 13 %
Operating Cash Flow
212.9
251.9
+ 39.0
+ 18 %
Operating EPS in EUR
0.43
0.48
+ 0.05
+ 12 %
Revenue growth driven by new acquisitions and Encavis Asset Management (EAM)
Cash Flow growth dominated by Spanish PV parks "La Cabrera" and "Talayuela"
01/08/2022 4
Encavis at a glance
Operating Key Figures in FY 2021 outperformed guidance and analysts' consensus
Analysts'
Change to
Operating figures
Guidance
Consensus
Absolute change to
FY 2021
guidance
(in EUR million)
FY 2021e
FY 2021e
guidance FY 2021e
FY 2021e in percent
(2022-02-04)
Revenue
> 320
~ 323
332.7
> 12
+ 4 %
Operating EBITDA
> 240
~ 244
256.4
> 16
+ 7 %
Operating EBIT
> 138
~ 141
149.1
> 11
+ 8 %
Operating Cash Flow
> 210
~ 224
251.9
> 41
+ 20 %
Operating EPS in EUR
0.46
~ 0.46
0.48
+ 0.02
+ 4 %
Strong increase in electricity prices especially in Q4/2021 compensated decline in energy production without new acquisitions
PV parks outperformed guidance significantly and more than compensated weather-related deficiencies in wind farms
01/08/2022 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.