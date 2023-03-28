Advanced search
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:47:12 2023-03-28 pm EDT
15.60 EUR   -4.12%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Press ReleasesOfficial Publications

Encavis cancels dividend - money needed for capacity expansion

03/28/2023 | 02:35pm EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Solar and wind farm operator Encavis plans to significantly expand its business in the coming years and is therefore not paying a dividend for the past year. In order to achieve the capacity and sales targets targeted by 2027 under its own steam, the full amount of last year's profit is to remain in-house. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board are therefore proposing not to pay a dividend, as the MDax-listed company announced after hours on Tuesday when it presented detailed figures for the past year and its new medium-term forecast. Stock analysts had expected the payout to rise slightly from last year's figure of 30 cents per share. With 161 million shares outstanding, this would have meant a payout of around 50 million euros./zb/nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENCAVIS AG -1.41% 16.04 Delayed Quote.-11.98%
MDAX -0.57% 26562.42 Delayed Quote.6.36%
All news about ENCAVIS AG
02:35pEncavis cancels dividend - money needed for capacity expansion
DP
11:58aENCAVIS AG publishes Consolidated Financial Statements 2022
EQ
03/23ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the expectations for the fiscal year..
EQ
03/23ENCAVIS : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/15Survey: Majority in favor of accelerated expansion of renewable energies
DP
03/07Scholz sees great opportunities for the success of the energy transition
DP
03/07Encavis Gains Ready-to-build Status For German Solar Park Project
MT
03/07ENCAVIS AG reaches ready-to-build (RTB) status for a 105 MW solar park in Mecklenburg-W..
EQ
03/05'HB'/'Wiwo': EU Commission plans production targets for clean energy technol..
DP
03/03Procedures for renewable expansion to become faster
DP
Analyst Recommendations on ENCAVIS AG
Financials
Sales 2022 467 M 504 M 504 M
Net income 2022 91,3 M 98,4 M 98,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 416 M 1 526 M 1 526 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,9x
Yield 2022 1,89%
Capitalization 2 620 M 2 841 M 2 825 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,64x
EV / Sales 2023 8,73x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 16,27 €
Average target price 22,56 €
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph André Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Alexander Stuhlmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-11.98%2 825
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-2.72%21 834
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.5.30%18 066
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-10.13%6 108
NEOEN-19.47%3 449
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885
