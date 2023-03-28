Encavis cancels dividend - money needed for capacity expansion

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Solar and wind farm operator Encavis plans to significantly expand its business in the coming years and is therefore not paying a dividend for the past year. In order to achieve the capacity and sales targets targeted by 2027 under its own steam, the full amount of last year's profit is to remain in-house. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board are therefore proposing not to pay a dividend, as the MDax-listed company announced after hours on Tuesday when it presented detailed figures for the past year and its new medium-term forecast. Stock analysts had expected the payout to rise slightly from last year's figure of 30 cents per share. With 161 million shares outstanding, this would have meant a payout of around 50 million euros./zb/nas