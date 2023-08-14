HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - New wind and solar farms as well as the acquisition of Italy's Stern Energy offset lower energy prices and less favorable weather in sales at Encavis in the first half of the year. At just over 226 million euros, the company's earnings in the first six months of 2023 were on a par with the same period last year, the MDax-listed group announced on Monday evening. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), however, fell by around 11 percent to 151.6 million euros. The company's management also attributed this to Stern Energy's "lower margin, as is customary in the market" compared to electricity generation from renewable energies. The acquisition offers technical services for the Europe-wide construction, operation and maintenance of photovoltaic plants. The company confirmed its annual targets./mis/jha/
Encavis confirms annual targets - sales stable in first half-year
Today at 01:05 pm
Share