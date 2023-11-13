HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - After nine months, the wind and solar park operator Encavis is on track to achieve its targets for the year. The management confirmed its forecast for the year and its targets up to 2027, as the company announced in Hamburg on Monday evening. The earnings trend from the first half of the year continued in the third quarter: Newly commissioned plants and an acquisition in Italy did provide growth. However, in view of lower electricity prices and the impact of lower service margins compared to electricity generation, operating profit fell. Encavis performed slightly better than analysts had expected in advance. The MDax-listed share traded almost three percent higher than the Xetra closing price.

Company CEO Christoph Husmann expressed his satisfaction with the past few months, particularly in view of the expanded park portfolio: "By the end of September, we had already acquired around half of the 600 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity planned for this year." In the nine months to the end of September, Encavis' turnover increased slightly to 356 million euros. Amounts due to the electricity price brakes in force in some countries have already been deducted.

Adjusted operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell by 9 percent to a good 246 million euros. The corresponding margin fell by seven percentage points, which was due to the first-time inclusion of the service business of Stern Energy, which was acquired in Italy. The margins achieved by Encavis for solar and wind parks remained unchanged. Encavis CEO Christoph Husmann will explain details of the third quarter to investors in a conference call on Tuesday.

For the year as a whole, the Hamburg-based company continues to expect sales of over 440 million euros, compared to 462.5 million euros a year earlier. The operating result is expected to exceed 310 million euros, compared to 350 million euros in 2022./lew/he