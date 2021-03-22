Encavis : publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Consolidated Financial Statements 2020e and the expectations for the current fiscal year 2021e

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Research Update

Hamburg, March 22, 2021 - Since today MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) is presenting the current analysts' consensus focussing on the five relevant steering criteria of the Group, the so-called key performance indicators (KPI), ahead of the disclosure of its Consolidated Financial Statements 2020.

Currently all ten research analysts who cover Encavis participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results of fiscal year 2020e as well as for the current fiscal year 2021e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.

About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX (MDAX as of March 22, 2021) of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 2.8 gigawatts (GW). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com



