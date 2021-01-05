Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Encavis AG    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG already connected the second major project in Spain 'Talayuela' to the grid on schedule

01/05/2021 | 01:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Market launch 
ENCAVIS AG already connected the second major project in Spain 'Talayuela' 
to the grid on schedule 
 
2021-01-05 / 07:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Corporate News 
 
*ENCAVIS already connected the second major project in Spain "Talayuela" to 
the grid on schedule * 
 
*Hamburg, January 5, 2021 *- SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator 
Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, Stock Exchange Initial: 
ECV), injected the first kilowatt hours (kwh) into the Spanish high voltage 
grid from "Talayuela", the largest solar park within the portfolio of the 
Group. 
 
ENCAVIS AG has proven again the reliability of its growth strategy with the 
on-schedule completion of the major "Talayuela" project with a generation 
capacity of around 300 megawatts (MWp). Following the already successful 
grid connection of the major "La Cabrera" project with a generation capacity 
of around 200 MWp in November last year Spain will become the leader of 
ENCAVIS Groups' solar park portfolio with a generation capacity of around 
500 MW. 
 
"We will profit strongly from the growing market for long-term private power 
purchase agreements (PPAs) in many other European countries, as in Spain, in 
the future," explained Dr. Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the decision to 
locate in Spain, which was made years ago. 
 
"Only from the two Spanish solar parks, we will generate additional 
subsidy-free sales of more than EUR 36 million this year, as well as 
additional EBITDA of more than EUR 27 million," Dr. Christoph Husmann, CFO 
of Encavis AG, reaffirmed the outlook for the current fiscal year 2021. 
 
*About ENCAVIS:* 
ENCAVIS AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; Stock Exchange Initial: ECV) 
is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of 
Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), 
ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten 
European countries. The sustainable power generation assets generate stable 
revenues through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power 
purchase agreements (PPA). The ENCAVIS Group's total generation capacity is 
currently more than 2.6 gigawatts (GW). Within the ENCAVIS Group, Encavis 
Asset Management AG specializes in the institutional investor segment. 
 
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as the UN PRI 
network. ENCAVIS AG's environmental, social and governance performance has 
been rated "A" level by MSCI ESG Ratings and "Prime" corporate ESG 
performance by ISS ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating 
agencies. 
 
For more information about the company, please visit www.encavis.com [1] 
 
*Contact: 
ENCAVIS AG * 
Jörg Peters 
Head of Corporate Communications & IR 
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242 
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com 
 
http://www.encavis.com 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis 
 
2021-01-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     ENCAVIS AG 
             Große Elbstraße 59 
             22767 Hamburg 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 4037 85 62 -0 
Fax:         +49 4037 85 62 -129 
E-mail:      info@encavis.com 
Internet:    https://www.encavis.com 
ISIN:        DE0006095003 
WKN:         609500 
Indices:     SDAX 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; 
             Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, 
             Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1158415 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1158415 2021-01-05 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1437d76775dcdc9cdcd1e7271a79c28d&application_id=1158415&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENCAVIS AG 9.37% 23.35 Delayed Quote.9.37%
SDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 0.20% 14793.68 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about ENCAVIS AG
01:01aENCAVIS : already connected the second major project in Spain 'Talayuela' to the..
EQ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG already connected the second major project in Spain '..
DJ
01/04ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/04ENCAVIS : starts into 2021 with its new Stock Exchange Initial 'ECV'
EQ
01/04PRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG starts into 2021 with its new Stock Exchange Initial ..
DJ
2020DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
2020DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
2020DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
2020ENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
2020ENCAVIS : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 286 M 350 M 350 M
Net income 2020 45,3 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 706 M 2 093 M 2 093 M
P/E ratio 2020 71,1x
Yield 2020 1,18%
Capitalization 3 233 M 3 967 M 3 966 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,3x
EV / Sales 2021 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 15,98 €
Last Close Price 23,35 €
Spread / Highest target -10,9%
Spread / Average Target -31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Götze Chief Operating Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Stuhlmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCAVIS AG9.37%3 967
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.4.24%66 757
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.0.00%24 296
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.5.69%12 299
NORTHLAND POWER INC.0.00%7 244
NEOEN0.00%6 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ