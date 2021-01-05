PRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG already connected the second major project in Spain 'Talayuela' to the grid on schedule

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Market launch
Corporate News
*ENCAVIS already connected the second major project in Spain "Talayuela" to
the grid on schedule *
*Hamburg, January 5, 2021 *- SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator
Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, Stock Exchange Initial:
ECV), injected the first kilowatt hours (kwh) into the Spanish high voltage
grid from "Talayuela", the largest solar park within the portfolio of the
Group.
ENCAVIS AG has proven again the reliability of its growth strategy with the
on-schedule completion of the major "Talayuela" project with a generation
capacity of around 300 megawatts (MWp). Following the already successful
grid connection of the major "La Cabrera" project with a generation capacity
of around 200 MWp in November last year Spain will become the leader of
ENCAVIS Groups' solar park portfolio with a generation capacity of around
500 MW.
"We will profit strongly from the growing market for long-term private power
purchase agreements (PPAs) in many other European countries, as in Spain, in
the future," explained Dr. Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the decision to
locate in Spain, which was made years ago.
"Only from the two Spanish solar parks, we will generate additional
subsidy-free sales of more than EUR 36 million this year, as well as
additional EBITDA of more than EUR 27 million," Dr. Christoph Husmann, CFO
of Encavis AG, reaffirmed the outlook for the current fiscal year 2021.
*About ENCAVIS:*
ENCAVIS AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; Stock Exchange Initial: ECV)
is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of
Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP),
ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten
European countries. The sustainable power generation assets generate stable
revenues through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power
purchase agreements (PPA). The ENCAVIS Group's total generation capacity is
currently more than 2.6 gigawatts (GW). Within the ENCAVIS Group, Encavis
Asset Management AG specializes in the institutional investor segment.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as the UN PRI
network. ENCAVIS AG's environmental, social and governance performance has
been rated "A" level by MSCI ESG Ratings and "Prime" corporate ESG
performance by ISS ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating
agencies.
For more information about the company, please visit www.encavis.com [1]
*Contact:
ENCAVIS AG *
Jörg Peters
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
