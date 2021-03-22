PRESS RELEASE: Encavis AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Consolidated Financial Statements 2020e and the expectations for the current fiscal year 2021e

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Research Update Encavis AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Consolidated Financial Statements 2020e and the expectations for the current fiscal year 2021e 2021-03-22 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate News Encavis AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Consolidated Financial Statements 2020e and the expectations for the current fiscal year 2021e Hamburg, March 22, 2021 - Since today MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) is presenting the current analysts' consensus focussing on the five relevant steering criteria of the Group, the so-called key performance indicators (KPI), ahead of the disclosure of its Consolidated Financial Statements 2020. Currently all ten research analysts who cover Encavis participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results of fiscal year 2020e as well as for the current fiscal year 2021e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema. Encavis Analysts Consensus FY 2020e & FY 2021e The consensus can be downloaded also at the website of the Company: www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/research About ENCAVIS: Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX (MDAX as of March 22, 2021) of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 2.8 gigawatts (GW). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label. Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com Contact: ENCAVIS AG Jörg Peters Head of Corporate Communications & IR Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242 E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com http://www.encavis.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ENCAVIS AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0 Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129 E-mail: info@encavis.com Internet: https://www.encavis.com ISIN: DE0006095003 WKN: 609500 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1177127 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

