Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Encavis AG    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE: Encavis AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Consolidated Financial Statements 2020e and the expectations for the current fiscal year 2021e

03/22/2021 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Research Update 
Encavis AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Consolidated Financial Statements 2020e and 
the expectations for the current fiscal year 2021e 
2021-03-22 / 07:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
Encavis AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Consolidated Financial Statements 2020e and 
the expectations for the current fiscal year 2021e 
Hamburg, March 22, 2021 - Since today MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: 
DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) is presenting the current analysts' consensus focussing on the five relevant steering 
criteria of the Group, the so-called key performance indicators (KPI), ahead of the disclosure of its Consolidated 
Financial Statements 2020. 
Currently all ten research analysts who cover Encavis participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the 
expectations regarding the consolidated financial results of fiscal year 2020e as well as for the current fiscal year 
2021e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema. 
Encavis Analysts Consensus FY 2020e & FY 2021e 
The consensus can be downloaded also at the website of the Company: 
www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/research 
About ENCAVIS: 
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies 
listed on the SDAX (MDAX as of March 22, 2021) of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers 
(IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for 
sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power 
purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 2.8 gigawatts 
(GW). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. 
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social 
and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded 
the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label. 
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com 
Contact: 
ENCAVIS AG 
Jörg Peters 
Head of Corporate Communications & IR 
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242 
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com 
http://www.encavis.com 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      ENCAVIS AG 
              Große Elbstraße 59 
              22767 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 4037 85 62 -0 
Fax:          +49 4037 85 62 -129 
E-mail:       info@encavis.com 
Internet:     https://www.encavis.com 
ISIN:         DE0006095003 
WKN:          609500 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1177127 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1177127 2021-03-22

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENCAVIS AG -1.65% 16.72 Delayed Quote.-21.69%
MDAX -1.10% 31622.55 Delayed Quote.2.68%
SDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 -0.72% 15301.97 Delayed Quote.3.64%
All news about ENCAVIS AG
02:03aPRESS RELEASE : Encavis AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosur..
DJ
02:02aENCAVIS  : publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Consoli..
EQ
03/19ENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/18DGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
03/18DGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
03/18ENCAVIS AG  : annual earnings release
03/17DGAP-PVR  : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
DJ
03/17ENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/15DGAP-AFR  : ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial..
DJ
03/08ENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 286 M 341 M 341 M
Net income 2020 38,7 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
Net Debt 2020 1 679 M 1 997 M 1 997 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,4x
Yield 2020 1,66%
Capitalization 2 315 M 2 755 M 2 753 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,28 €
Last Close Price 16,72 €
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Götze Chief Operating Officer
Mario Schirru Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-21.69%2 947
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.6.84%73 255
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-24.30%20 266
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.25.34%15 423
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-5.96%7 122
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP2.68%5 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ