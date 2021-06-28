Log in
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
PRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG: Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer new Encavis shares to cash dividend

06/28/2021 | 01:02am EDT
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Transaction in Own Shares 
ENCAVIS AG: Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer new Encavis shares to cash dividend 
2021-06-28 / 07:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer new Encavis shares to cash dividend 
 
Hamburg, June 28, 2021 - A major part of the shareholders in Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, ticker 
symbol: ECV), the MDAX-listed, Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator, decided to receive new shares instead of a 
cash dividend, with 42.9 per cent opting for the new shares. A total of 814,031 new shares will therefore be issued and 
a cash dividend of 26,877,572.92 euros distributed to shareholders. 
After the registration in the Commercial Register, 139,251,265 Encavis AG shares will be listed on the stock exchange. 
The scrip dividend offered for the past fiscal year 2020 already represented the eight time in a row that the company 
has offered this option. Shareholders were given the choice of whether they would like to receive a cash dividend of 
0.28 euro per share, new shares at a ratio of 73 to 1 (shareholders receive one new share for each 73 shares they hold 
at an arithmetical subscription price of 14.60 euros) or a combination of the two options. 
"We are very pleased that a major part of our shareholders opted for the share dividend again - a renewed strong sign 
of confidence in the potential of our profitable growth strategy, which at the same time keeps liquidity within the 
Company for further investments. Of course, we will continue to let our shareholders participate in Encavis AG's 
ongoing success story. As already announced in March 2017, we intend to pay a dividend of 0.30 euro per share for 
fiscal 2021. With the scrip dividend, we continue to grant our shareholders the maximum flexibility in the years 
ahead," says Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, welcoming the again high rate of acceptance (42.9%) for the share 
dividend. 
The payment of the cash dividend amounting to 0.28 euro per dividend-entitled share is expected to be made by the 
custodian banks on June 30, 2021. The shareholders receive 0.20 euro net on their account and 0.08 euro each will be 
booked directly to the accounts of the custodian banks, independent of the choice of the shareholders for the cash or 
the share dividend. The new shares are scheduled to be booked to the shareholders' securities accounts and will be 
traded initially on July 8^th, 2021. 
About ENCAVIS: 
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies 
listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and 
operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production 
generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The 
Encavis Group's total generation capacity is currently above 2.8 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to a CO[2] avoidance of 
1.26 million tonnes p.a. in total. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to 
institutional investors. 
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social 
and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded 
the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label. 
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com 
Contact: 
Encavis AG 
Jörg Peters 
Head of Corporate Communications & IR 
=----------------------------------------------------------- 
Große Elbstraße 59 
22767 Hamburg 
Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242 
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129 
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com 
http://www.encavis.com 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      ENCAVIS AG 
              Große Elbstraße 59 
              22767 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 4037 85 62 -0 
Fax:          +49 4037 85 62 -129 
E-mail:       info@encavis.com 
Internet:     https://www.encavis.com 
ISIN:         DE0006095003 
WKN:          609500 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1212389 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1212389 2021-06-28

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212389&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 325 M 387 M 387 M
Net income 2021 40,2 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 480 M 1 764 M 1 764 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,8x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 2 204 M 2 632 M 2 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 15,92 €
Average target price 18,04 €
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-25.43%2 632
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.7.72%72 709
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-18.29%21 373
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.27.80%15 893
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-9.33%7 589
SCATEC ASA-32.13%4 332