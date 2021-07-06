PRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Dividend
ENCAVIS AG increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020
2021-07-06 / 19:43
Corporate News
Encavis increases share capital due to scrip dividend 2020
Hamburg, July 6, 2021 - The MDAX-listed, Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003,
Prime Standard, ticker symbol: ECV), increases the share capital of 814,031 euros by issuing the corresponding number
of 814,031 new shares via partial utilisation of the authorised capital created at the shareholders annual general
meeting on May 27, 2021.
42.9 per cent of Encavis' shareholders opted for the distribution of new shares instead of the cash dividend. 814,031
new shares in total were issued. Currently 139,251,265 shares of Encavis AG are listed on the stock exchange.
About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies
listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and
operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production
generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The
Encavis Group's total generation capacity is currently above 2.8 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to a CO[2] avoidance of
1.26 million tonnes p.a. in total. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to
institutional investors.
ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social
and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded
the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.
Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com
Contact:
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Phone: + 49 40 37 85 62 242
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
