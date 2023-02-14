Strong year thanks to high electricity prices: Encavis surprises experts and itself

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thanks to high electricity prices, the solar and wind farm operator Encavis has positively surprised analysts and itself with its development in the past year. All key figures exceeded the company's own forecast, the MDax-listed company announced in Hamburg on Wednesday night. Operating sales, for example, rose by slightly more than a third to 455 million euros. Here Encavis itself had expected more than 420 million euros. Analysts had expected 432 million. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose by a third to 340 million euros. Encavis had targeted more than 310 million euros; experts had expected a good 327 million euros. As in the previous year, the corresponding margin was 75 percent./he/zb