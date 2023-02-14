Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Encavis AG
  News
  Summary
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
02/14/2023
18.08 EUR   -0.44%
05:32pStrong year thanks to high electricity prices: Encavis surprises experts and itself
DP
05:07pENCAVIS AG significantly exceeds all KPIs of the guidance for fiscal year 2022 with its prelim. unaudited results / Revenue and oper. EBITDA already exceed the targets of the growth strategy FF 2025
EQ
05:05pEncavis Ag : All KPIs of the preliminary and unaudited results for the full-year 2022 are significantly above guidance of FY 2022 
EQ
Strong year thanks to high electricity prices: Encavis surprises experts and itself

02/14/2023 | 05:32pm EST
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thanks to high electricity prices, the solar and wind farm operator Encavis has positively surprised analysts and itself with its development in the past year. All key figures exceeded the company's own forecast, the MDax-listed company announced in Hamburg on Wednesday night. Operating sales, for example, rose by slightly more than a third to 455 million euros. Here Encavis itself had expected more than 420 million euros. Analysts had expected 432 million. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose by a third to 340 million euros. Encavis had targeted more than 310 million euros; experts had expected a good 327 million euros. As in the previous year, the corresponding margin was 75 percent./he/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENCAVIS AG -0.44% 18.075 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
MDAX -0.62% 28331.36 Delayed Quote.12.80%
Financials
Sales 2022 438 M 470 M 470 M
Net income 2022 82,4 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 437 M 1 542 M 1 542 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,4x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 2 911 M 3 124 M 3 124 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,94x
EV / Sales 2023 9,52x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 65,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christoph André Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Alexander Stuhlmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-1.79%3 133
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.03%20 331
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.4.24%18 099
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-10.32%6 236
NEOEN-4.92%4 105
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885