ENCE Energía y Celulosa S A : MagnMérida covered the energy needs of more than 108,000 people in 2022

The plant that Magnon Green Energy has located in Mérida has produced enough renewable energy in 2022 to cover the energy needs of more than 108,000 people, which would be equivalent to supplying a population greater than that of the city of Cáceres.With more than 142,000 MWh of renewable energy obtained from biomass, this facility has contributed to the decarbonisation of the Spanish electricity system while providing stability, thanks to the manageability that characterizes the energy produced with this technology.

In fact, it is this manageability that gives a singular value to the energy generated from biomass compared to that of other renewables.This technology does not depend on meteorological factors, which allows it to provide the stability that the electrical mix needs on its journey towards energy independence.Thus, the generation of energy with biomass can be planned in the short, medium and long term, so it is capable of adapting in real time to the needs of the electrical system.

In addition, it is the renewable that generates the most jobs: according to data from the Association of Renewable Energy Companies (APPA), each megawatt installed for biomass supports 25 direct, indirect and induced jobs.Therefore, the Magnon plant in Mérida represents an important economic engine for the local environment, with a social impact of up to 500 sustainable and quality jobs.

The generation of energy with biomass is, in itself, a paradigm of the circular economy: it recovers and values agroforestry remains and gives them a new function: decarbonizing society.In addition, this use of biomass manages to avoid its mismanagement in the fields, which can lead to uncontrolled burning due to abandonment in natural spaces.

Other benefits of this technology is the role it plays in the prevention of pests and, especially, in reducing the risk of fires in the mountains by up to 70%.This is because the sustainable use of plant remains, which are removed and managed, prevents the accumulation of combustible material in risk areas.