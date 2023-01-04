Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENC   ES0130625512

ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.

(ENC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:14 2023-01-04 am EST
3.082 EUR   +3.56%
05:58aEnce Energía Y Celulosa S A : MagnMérida covered the energy needs of more than 108,000 people in 2022
PU
01/02Ence Energía Y Celulosa S A : The Magnon plants in Castilla-La Mancha covered the energy needs of more than 268,000 people in 2022
PU
2022Ence Energía Y Celulosa S A : Magnon Green Energy has generated enough renewable energy in 2022 to cover the electrical needs of more than one million people in Spain
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENCE Energía y Celulosa S A : MagnMérida covered the energy needs of more than 108,000 people in 2022

01/04/2023 | 05:58am EST
The plant that Magnon Green Energy has located in Mérida has produced enough renewable energy in 2022 to cover the energy needs of more than 108,000 people, which would be equivalent to supplying a population greater than that of the city of Cáceres.With more than 142,000 MWh of renewable energy obtained from biomass, this facility has contributed to the decarbonisation of the Spanish electricity system while providing stability, thanks to the manageability that characterizes the energy produced with this technology.

In fact, it is this manageability that gives a singular value to the energy generated from biomass compared to that of other renewables.This technology does not depend on meteorological factors, which allows it to provide the stability that the electrical mix needs on its journey towards energy independence.Thus, the generation of energy with biomass can be planned in the short, medium and long term, so it is capable of adapting in real time to the needs of the electrical system.

In addition, it is the renewable that generates the most jobs: according to data from the Association of Renewable Energy Companies (APPA), each megawatt installed for biomass supports 25 direct, indirect and induced jobs.Therefore, the Magnon plant in Mérida represents an important economic engine for the local environment, with a social impact of up to 500 sustainable and quality jobs.

The generation of energy with biomass is, in itself, a paradigm of the circular economy: it recovers and values agroforestry remains and gives them a new function: decarbonizing society.In addition, this use of biomass manages to avoid its mismanagement in the fields, which can lead to uncontrolled burning due to abandonment in natural spaces.

Other benefits of this technology is the role it plays in the prevention of pests and, especially, in reducing the risk of fires in the mountains by up to 70%.This is because the sustainable use of plant remains, which are removed and managed, prevents the accumulation of combustible material in risk areas.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ence Energía y Celulosa SA published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 10:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 018 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
Net income 2022 88,6 M 93,5 M 93,5 M
Net Debt 2022 19,1 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,77x
Yield 2022 9,01%
Capitalization 723 M 762 M 762 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 133
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2,98 €
Average target price 3,96 €
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfredo Avello de la Pena Chief Financial Officer
Jaime Argüelles Alvarez Chief Operating Officer & Director-Communications
José Guillermo Zubía Guinea Independent Director
Isabel Tocino Biscarolasaga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.5.91%762
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ0.37%19 722
SUZANO S.A.2.86%12 072
STORA ENSO OYJ1.60%11 241
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA2.46%9 009
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)0.39%6 428