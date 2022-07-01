Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENC   ES0130625512

ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.

(ENC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:38 2022-07-01 am EDT
3.225 EUR   -1.13%
06:23aENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : Magnon renews with San Juan del Puerto the framework agreement endowed with one hundred thousand euros
PU
06/27ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : is studying the implementation in As Pontes of a complementary bioplant in Pontevedra, for the recovery, development and production of new biomaterials.
PU
06/22ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : The Magnon renewable energy plant in Mérida successfully completes its annual technical shutdown, in which it has invested more than 1 million euros
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENCE Energía y Celulosa S A : Magnon renews with San Juan del Puerto the framework agreement endowed with one hundred thousand euros

07/01/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Magnon Green Energy, the energy subsidiary of the Ence Group, has renewed the collaboration framework agreement with the San Juan del Puerto City Council whereby social groups in this Huelva town receive 100,000 euros annually in aid for projects that result in socioeconomic, cultural And social. Magnon thus gives continuity to this important initiative that has energized the local associative fabric of San Juan since 2018.

Marc Gómez, CEO of Magnon Green Energy, and Rocío Cárdenas, mayor of San Juan del Puerto, held a meeting today in which, in addition to signing the renewal of the agreement, they discussed how to continue strengthening the solid lines of collaboration that characterize the relationships between the two entities.

In the words of Marc Gómez, 'this agreement is proof of the clear focus we have on developing our activity in a way that represents a lever for social, economic and environmental improvement for our environment'. For Magnon, 'sustainability is not just about doing things well and with the least impact, it is making the people we live with feel safe and proud to have us around'.

Rocío Cárdenas has shown herself "very satisfied to sign this agreement for the fourth consecutive year, which is essential for our social groups to work to improve San Juan." As stated by the mayor, 'in addition to the council's resources is the help of this neighboring company that is fulfilling its social commitments to our town, and with whom we work hand in hand for a better environmental and economic future'.

Today's signing opens the way for the publication of this year's rules in the coming weeks, so that associations and entities from San Juan can present their projects and access the company's aid. The fundamental requirement is that they be initiatives that are oriented towards socio-environmental improvement and the economic future of the town.

In 2021, the provision of 100,000 euros of aid served to continue supporting vulnerable groups such as minors, the elderly or people with functional diversity, reinforcing their resources to meet the needs caused by Covid-19. Also to advance in the improvement of educational quality and in the reduction of the digital gap of local centers, as well as for innovative initiatives such as online training of children in pictorial language to encourage their creativity, sustainable agricultural development or the promotion of renewable energies for domestic electricity consumption.

Other proposals benefited last year were aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles such as sports in all its forms, and also natural tourism in the closest environment. Likewise, in 2021, among the selected projects, initiatives for the production of audiovisual works on topics of high social interest such as the flight of young talent or gender violence stood out.

In total, thirty different groups from San Juan del Puerto benefited last year directly from aid under the agreement that has been renewed today.

For Magnon, this agreement reaffirms the company's commitment to sustainability, and, therefore, to the environmental and socioeconomic improvement of the surroundings of its activities.

Disclaimer

Ence Energía y Celulosa SA published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.
06:23aENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : Magnon renews with San Juan del Puerto the framework agreeme..
PU
06/27ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : is studying the implementation in As Pontes of a complementa..
PU
06/22ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : The Magnon renewable energy plant in Mérida successfully com..
PU
06/22ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : AENOR confirms the good environmental management of Ence Pon..
PU
06/09ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : Navia´s biofactory revalidates its environmental awards
PU
06/08ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : Magnon successfully completes its annual technical stop in H..
PU
05/09ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/27TRANSCRIPT : ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/27ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : Sheep of local shepherds for the sustainability of the energ..
PU
04/26ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA S A : obtained a profit of 13 million in the first quarter of 202..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 053 M 1 100 M 1 100 M
Net income 2022 102 M 107 M 107 M
Net cash 2022 21,2 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,58x
Yield 2022 5,93%
Capitalization 791 M 826 M 826 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 133
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,26 €
Average target price 4,01 €
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfredo Avello de la Pena Chief Financial Officer
Jaime Argüelles Alvarez Chief Operating Officer & Director-Communications
José Guillermo Zubía Guinea Independent Director
Isabel Tocino Biscarolasaga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.44.08%826
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-13.30%16 174
SUZANO S.A.-17.33%12 817
STORA ENSO OYJ-7.28%12 390
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-4.95%10 469
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-19.86%6 738