For yet another year, Magnon Green Energy's plants in the La Mancha region have renewed the Sure certification that verifies the sustainability of all the biomass consumed at its Biollano and Enemansa facilities.

The Sure standard is a European regulation that sets the official criteria that all biomass used in the bioenergy sector must comply with. This certification ensures compliance with the requirements of the Renewable Energy Directive (EU) 2018/2001 (REDII), in terms of sustainability, correct mass balance, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and energy efficiency.

The two plants of the Ence Group's renewable energy subsidiary in Ciudad Real, both Biollano, located in Puertollano, and Enemansa, located in Villarta de San Juan, revalidate this certificate, thus ensuring compliance with the requirements established by the RED II Directive, developed in Spain in the Royal Decree of transposition 376/2022, of 17 May.

Sustainability is one of the fundamental pillars on which Magnon's management system rests, an aspect that reinforces its leadership within the biomass and renewable energy sources sector.

Magnon's presence in Castilla la Mancha, and especially in Ciudad Real, not only contributes to decarbonising the Spanish electricity system, but also boosts the region's economy. According to data provided by the Association of Renewable Energy Companies (APPA), the Enemansa and Biollano plants create a total of 1,650 direct, indirect and induced jobs in the Castile-La Mancha region, boosting its development and growth.