ENCE Energía y Celulosa S A : Magnon valued more than 80,000 tons of wine remains in 2022 thanks to the Sarmiento Project

In 2022, Magnon Green Energy, a renewable energy subsidiary of the Ence Group, valued more than 80,000 tons of wine remains thanks to the Sarmiento Project. This data represents an exponential growth of 52% compared to the previous campaign.

Last year, this initiative by Magnon generated in the region of Castilla - La Mancha, a wealth that amounts to 4.3 million euros thanks to the sustainable management of the remains of the pruning of the vine.

Launched in 2018, this project has not only contributed to the economy of the area, but has also provided a sustainable solution to the management of wine-growing remains, which has resulted in a beneficial environmental impact. With the transformation of this matter into renewable energy, diffuse emissions that are produced by the uncontrolled burning of these remains in the field are reduced.

Thanks to this project, logistics networks and pioneering methods have been developed for the use of vine crop pruning, thus creating sustainable and quality employment. During the past year, Magnon collaborated with 33 companies, which worked in almost 90 Castilian-La Mancha municipalities. With this job creation in rural areas, Magnon contributes to the fight against depopulation in the so-called "Empty Spain".

The success of this project has allowed the company to integrate this procedure into its supply chain and transform this type of biomass into renewable and manageable energy. The energy obtained from biomass provides stability to the electrical system, being able to adapt in real time to its needs.

Biollano 50MW, the plant that Magnon has located in Puertollano (Ciudad Real), has been in charge of valorizing the biomass obtained through the Sarmiento Project. Inaugurated at the beginning of 2020, this center is a clear example of a just transition towards a decarbonised energy model.

Magnon Green Energy's commitment to the community and the environment of its plants is firm. The production of renewable energy with biomass has a clear socioeconomic and environmental impact in the regions where its facilities are located.