    ENC   ES0130625512

ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.

(ENC)
  Report
2023-03-17
3.427 EUR   -2.64%
ENCE Energía y Celulosa S A : Magnon valued more than 80,000 tons of wine remains in 2022 thanks to the Sarmiento Project

03/17/2023 | 08:22am EDT
In 2022, Magnon Green Energy, a renewable energy subsidiary of the Ence Group, valued more than 80,000 tons of wine remains thanks to the Sarmiento Project. This data represents an exponential growth of 52% compared to the previous campaign.

Last year, this initiative by Magnon generated in the region of Castilla - La Mancha, a wealth that amounts to 4.3 million euros thanks to the sustainable management of the remains of the pruning of the vine.

Launched in 2018, this project has not only contributed to the economy of the area, but has also provided a sustainable solution to the management of wine-growing remains, which has resulted in a beneficial environmental impact. With the transformation of this matter into renewable energy, diffuse emissions that are produced by the uncontrolled burning of these remains in the field are reduced.

Thanks to this project, logistics networks and pioneering methods have been developed for the use of vine crop pruning, thus creating sustainable and quality employment. During the past year, Magnon collaborated with 33 companies, which worked in almost 90 Castilian-La Mancha municipalities. With this job creation in rural areas, Magnon contributes to the fight against depopulation in the so-called "Empty Spain".

The success of this project has allowed the company to integrate this procedure into its supply chain and transform this type of biomass into renewable and manageable energy. The energy obtained from biomass provides stability to the electrical system, being able to adapt in real time to its needs.

Biollano 50MW, the plant that Magnon has located in Puertollano (Ciudad Real), has been in charge of valorizing the biomass obtained through the Sarmiento Project. Inaugurated at the beginning of 2020, this center is a clear example of a just transition towards a decarbonised energy model.

Magnon Green Energy's commitment to the community and the environment of its plants is firm. The production of renewable energy with biomass has a clear socioeconomic and environmental impact in the regions where its facilities are located.

Financials
Sales 2022 1 010 M 1 072 M 1 072 M
Net income 2022 80,6 M 85,6 M 85,6 M
Net cash 2022 1,85 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 7,54%
Capitalization 853 M 906 M 906 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 148
Free-Float 54,1%
Managers and Directors
Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfredo Avello de la Pena Chief Financial Officer
Angel J. Mosquera Lopez-Leyton Chief Audit Officer, Head-Risk & Compliance
Irene Hernández Álvarez Independent Director
María Paz Robina Rosat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.25.27%906
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-7.30%18 332
STORA ENSO OYJ-6.62%10 640
SUZANO S.A.-8.81%10 597
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA5.34%9 291
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-0.46%6 403