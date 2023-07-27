1H23 Results 18
27 July 2023
Global ESG
score: 90/100
2
Today's presenters
Ignacio de Colmenares
Chairman & CEO
Ence Energía y Celulosa
Alfredo Avello
CFO and Chief Forestry Officer
Ence Energía y Celulosa
3
1H23 Results Summary
1. Financial Highlights
- 100 €/t cash cost reduction in 2Q23 vs. 1Q23 partially mitigated a 24% net pulp price decline over the same period
- Accounting (non cash) impact of the updated regulated energy price in 2023 is offset by a higher Ri cashed annually from 2023
- €105m working capital normalization in 1H23 following the return of €85m excess Ro collected in 2022 and the production normalization at Pontevedra.
- €140 m dividend paid in 1H23 against FY2022, based on strong FCF generation and low leverage
- Low leverage position relative to our average cycle EBITDA offers flexibility to seize multiple growth opportunities
- We confirm our leadership in sustainability according to Sustainalytics and Ecovadis
2.
2023 Outlook
- Cash cost improvement to continue in the coming quarters. Cash cost expected to improve below €500/t over 2H23
- 2023 Pulp production expected to normalize at close to 1 million tons
- Pulp price in Europe is expected to bottom out in 3Q23, following its correction in 2Q23
- We expect pulp demand growth to exceed supply growth over the coming years, providing a strong support for an improving pulp price outlook
- €26m estimated positive cash impact in 2023 from the regulated energy price update
- €27m expected positive contribution to EBITDA from pending PV projects sale in 2H23-2024
3. Growth & Diversification Initiatives Update
- First phase of Navia Excelente project on track to continue diversifying our production towards our differentiated pulp products and Fluff pulp, with a target ROCE>12%
- As Pontes project to continue growing and diversifying the business, without increasing the consumption of wood
- Our unique competitive advantage: over 95% of our wood is locally sourced
- 15 biogas projects currently under development, targeting a ROCE>12%
- Working with potential industrial customers in Spain to replace fossil- fuel heating with renewable heating
- New opportunities to monetize carbon credits in the CO2 markets
4
1.
1H23 Financial Highlights
5
