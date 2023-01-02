Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENC   ES0130625512

ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.

(ENC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENCE Energía y Celulosa S A : The Magnon plants in Castilla-La Mancha covered the energy needs of more than 268,000 people in 2022

01/02/2023 | 07:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Biollano and Enemansa, the plants that Magnon Green Energy has located in the province of Ciudad Real, produced enough renewable energy in 2022 to cover the energy needs of more than 268,000 people, the population equivalent to the province from Guadalajara. With more than 350,000 MWh of renewable energy obtained from biomass, the Ciudad Real facilities contributed to the decarbonisation of the Spanish electricity system while providing stability, thanks to the manageability that characterizes the energy produced with this technology.

In fact, it is this manageability that provides unique value to the energy generated from biomass compared to that of other renewables. This technology does not depend on meteorological factors, which allows it to provide the stability that the electrical mix needs on its journey towards energy independence. Thus, the generation of energy with biomass can be planned in the short, medium and long term, so it is capable of adapting in real time to the needs of the electrical system.

In addition, this technology is the renewable that generates the most jobs: according to data from the Association of Renewable Energy Companies (APPA), each megawatt installed for biomass supports 25 direct, indirect and induced jobs. Therefore, the Magnon plants in Ciudad Real represent an important economic engine for the province, with a social impact of up to 1,650 sustainable and quality jobs.

Inaugurated at the beginning of 2020, Biollano 50 MW is an example of a just energy transition, since the company used the old Elcogás site for the construction of this plant, which made it possible to maintain quality industrial employment, contributing to revitalization of the economy of the area and favoring the decarbonisation of the Spanish energy system.

Enemansa, for its part, has been providing energy to the Ciudad Real area for almost 20 years. This plant is at the technological forefront at an environmental level, with the most sophisticated purification systems on the market, which again result in its excellence in terms of sustainability.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ence Energía y Celulosa SA published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 12:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.
2022Ence Energía Y Celulosa S A : Magnon Green Energy has generated enough renewable energy in..
PU
2022Ence Energía Y Celulosa S A : AENOR certifies the efficiency in environmental management o..
PU
2022Ence Energía Y Celulosa S A : starts production of Naturcell, the most demanding and innov..
PU
2022Ence Energía Y Celulosa S A : collaborates in a new course to train forestry machinists
PU
2022ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interi..
FA
2022Ence Energía Y Celulosa S A : Axión and Ence will recover a burned forest in Trigueros (Hu..
PU
2022Ence Energía Y Celulosa S A : and the Cámara de Comercio de Oviedo seal their alliance to ..
PU
2022Ence Energía Y Celulosa S A : Results 3Q22
PU
2022Transcript : ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 20..
CI
2022Ence Energía Y Celulosa S A : earns 22 M in the third quarter of 2022 and accumulates a n..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 018 M 1 088 M 1 088 M
Net income 2022 88,6 M 94,7 M 94,7 M
Net Debt 2022 19,1 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,28x
Yield 2022 9,05%
Capitalization 682 M 729 M 729 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 133
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2,81 €
Average target price 3,96 €
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfredo Avello de la Pena Chief Financial Officer
Jaime Argüelles Alvarez Chief Operating Officer & Director-Communications
José Guillermo Zubía Guinea Independent Director
Isabel Tocino Biscarolasaga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.0.00%729
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ0.00%19 909
SUZANO S.A.0.00%11 948
STORA ENSO OYJ0.00%11 224
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA0.00%8 899
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)0.00%6 476