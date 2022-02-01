ENCE Energía y Celulosa S A : The Pontevedra biofactory ends its annual technical shutdown

Ence's biofactory in Pontevedra resumes its usual production activity after having satisfactorily completed its annual technical shutdown.

This action has made it possible to implement an exhaustive work plan at the facilities to incorporate new technologies and improve existing ones, in order to continue reinforcing their efficiency, safety and environmental excellence.

The annual technical shutdown allows, in this way, to consolidate and continuously improve the reliability and sustainability of a facility that not only comfortably complies with all current environmental regulations, but has also been recognized for its sustainability through certifications such as Zero Waste from AENOR, the Nordic Swan ecological label (official ecolabel of the Nordic countries) and the Gold Distinction from the European Commission. Another example of the environmental quality of the biofactory is that in the area of ​​the Ría de Pontevedra near the plant there are six beaches with the EU blue flag distinction, as well as the shellfishing activity that takes place in front of the same.

Likewise, the biofactory has the ISO 50001 Certificate, which certifies the energy efficiency of its processes; and has been a pioneer in becoming accredited under the SURE verification scheme, which certifies the sustainability of its biomass.

GENERATION OF WEALTH IN THE REGION OF PONTEVEDRA

During the technical shutdown, the almost 400 people directly employed by Ence Pontevedra have been joined by 700 workers from auxiliary companies - the vast majority from Galicia.

This process of Ence supposes, thus, a strong boost for the local economy of Pontevedra, Poio and Marín, which is felt, not only in local employment but also and very especially, in the consumption of sectors such as the hotel industry ( catering and hotel occupancy, above all) and commerce.

SAFETY: A PRIORITY FOR ENCE

Ence conceives safety as a fundamental priority and it is, in fact, an integral element of its way of working. In this way, the company has managed to complete the annual technical shutdown with zero accidents with sick leave among its own personnel and contractors. Likewise, thanks to the strict protection measures against Covid-19, there has been no contagion by Coronavirus inside the facilities -carrying out nearly 1,700 antigen tests on own and contracted personnel and ensuring that all personnel had FFP2 masks available at all times.

The technical shutdown is, in short, a key moment for the company. In addition to materializing some of the fundamental axes of its management model -such as environmental excellence, safety and the continuous improvement of its facilities-, this process, and the activity linked to it, contribute to the creation of wealth in the region from Pontevedra.