  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENC   ES0130625512

ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.

(ENC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:50:27 2023-01-13 am EST
3.078 EUR   +2.26%
01/11Ence Energía Y Celulosa S A : Guillermo Negro, new CEO of Magnon Green Energy
PU
01/10Ence Energía Y Celulosa S A : Magnon's Andalusian plants covered the energy needs of more than 722,000 people in 2022
PU
01/04Ence Energía Y Celulosa S A : MagnMérida covered the energy needs of more than 108,000 people in 2022
PU
ENCE Energía y Celulosa S A : has already closed sales agreements for all its 2023 pulp production

01/13/2023 | 07:10am EST
Ence has already closed sales agreements for approximately one million tons of pulp for this year 2023, which means covering the maximum production of the company's biofactories for this year.

Mainly, the sales agreements reached are destined for the European market, in which Ence has significant competitive logistical and customer service advantages. Through these operations, the company manages to increase its market share in the continent, and improve its positioning in key and growing segments. Such is the case of tissue, specialties and packaging, segments that represent close to 90% of contracted sales.

In this sense, the weight of sales of special products is notable, as they provide added value in a highly competitive market. Sales of these products, encompassed under the "Ence Advanced" brand, represent 20 percent of the total committed, and pose a potential additional growth of 10%, currently under approval, throughout the year. It treats of special cellulose destined to multitude of applications that allow the substitution of long fiber by short fiber; and from synthetic fibers, such as plastics, to fibers of natural origin from wood, which make it possible to contribute to progress towards the circular bioeconomy.

In this way, Ence achieves a reference position in a market in which the world demand for paper has experienced significant growth, accumulated since 2021.

On the other hand, the sales agreements closed for this year show an increase in the company's capillarity, with a 12% increase in small and medium-sized clients.

Ence's pulp is in demand for its high quality, highly recognized in the sector, as well as for the flexibility in its production, which allows greater adaptation to the needs of paper companies.
Ence is an international benchmark in the eco-efficient production of cellulose with the highest environmental standards. Its production is endorsed by the ecological label of the European Union and by the prestigious Nordic Swan ecological label of the Nordic countries.

Ence Energía y Celulosa SA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 12:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 018 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
Net income 2022 87,0 M 94,2 M 94,2 M
Net Debt 2022 18,8 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,87x
Yield 2022 8,74%
Capitalization 731 M 791 M 791 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 133
Free-Float 54,1%
Managers and Directors
Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfredo Avello de la Pena Chief Financial Officer
Jaime Argüelles Alvarez Chief Operating Officer & Director-Communications
José Guillermo Zubía Guinea Independent Director
Isabel Tocino Biscarolasaga Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCE ENERGÍA Y CELULOSA, S.A.7.12%791
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-0.92%19 966
SUZANO S.A.4.46%12 853
STORA ENSO OYJ7.64%12 226
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA10.50%9 799
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)4.98%6 781